More Growth Takes Flight at Lancaster Airport: Venture Jets Expands Its Team To Grow Private Aviation

Two new hangars aren't the only growth happening at Lancaster Airport this year. Venture Jets, a leading private aviation company based out of Lancaster Airport, has just announced David Posey as Executive Vice President.

"My career has always been driven by a passion for aviation, and I'm incredibly excited to bring my experience to Venture Jets," said Posey. "We are officially in growth mode at Venture Jets and excited to launch our new Pilatus platform. This expansion represents our continued commitment to providing high-quality, efficient and high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Posey's expertise extends to integrating complex systems and fostering accountability within teams. He holds an MBA in Marketing from the University of Baltimore, further solidifying his understanding of market dynamics and strategic positioning.

As Executive Vice President, Posey will oversee strategic growth initiatives, customer communication and relationship management across the private aviation sector. His appointment is expected to significantly contribute to Venture Jets' overall mission and success right here within Central PA.

About Venture Jets

For over 30 years, Venture Jets has been providing a premium airline experience with the skill to navigate clients to their end destinations with precision. With aircraft based out of the Lancaster Airport, Venture Jets is positioned to provide private air travel within proximity to major cities, entertainment hubs and business centers alike. They offer a variety of services, including charters, aircraft management, purchase consultations, cargo transportation and organ donor flights. Their mission is to provide a positive travel experience that supports every individual's journey through exceptional care and attention to detail.

