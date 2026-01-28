More than 10,000 physicians and health professionals now certified to practice lifestyle medicine

"Professional certification for lifestyle medicine only began in 2017, so to surpass more than 10,000 certified clinicians reflects the rapid progress in making lifestyle medicine part of routine health care." Post this

According to leaders in the field, the pace of certification reflects both clinical demand and patient expectations as the nation's costly chronic disease crisis grows.

"Professional certification for lifestyle medicine only began in 2017, so to surpass more than 10,000 certified clinicians reflects the rapid progress in making lifestyle medicine part of routine health care," said American Board of Lifestyle Medicine Executive Director Stephan Herzog, MBA. "Clinicians are looking for effective ways to treat the root causes of chronic disease while patients are seeking care that goes beyond prescriptions and procedures and helps them restore their health rather than simply manage symptoms."

Certified lifestyle medicine professionals include physicians, nurses, dietitians, physician associates, pharmacists, registered dietitians, exercise physiologists, health coaches, and more. They practice in hospitals, primary care clinics, specialty practices, community health centers, and academic institutions, expanding access to care that emphasizes whole-person health. Earning lifestyle medicine certification also makes clinicians eligible to earn "Blue Zones-Certified Physician" or "Blue Zones-Certified Health Professional" status by completing the "Blue Zones Certification Course for Physicians and Health Professionals" launched in November.

As demand for lifestyle-based approaches to chronic disease care increases, the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM), the medical professional society that represents, advocates for, trains, and supports clinicians pursuing certification in lifestyle medicine, has grown to more than 15,000 members, tripling its membership since 2019. That growth is now being mirrored at the health system level, as organizations move to embed lifestyle medicine into care delivery. ACLM's Health System Council, a nationwide network of health systems leading the integration of lifestyle medicine, has grown to 125 member systems since its 2021 launch.

"Reaching the 10,000 certified clinicians milestone reflects a significant shift taking place across health care," said ACLM President Padmaja Patel, MD, DipABLM, FACLM, CPE. "The traditional model of health care delivery has proven costly and unsustainable, prompting clinicians and health systems to embrace a more proactive approach. Addressing the lifestyle drivers of chronic disease is no longer optional—it's fundamental to achieving better outcomes, reducing costs, and providing the kind of care patients truly want and deserve."

Physicians in the U.S. are certified by ABLM, while ACLM certifies eligible health professionals. Outside the U.S., the International Board of Lifestyle Medicine (IBLM) is the certification body for physicians and eligible health professionals.

Registration is open for the 2026 certification exam, which will be held between Nov. 21 and Dec. 6 at a Prometric Testing Center of the clinicians' choice.

