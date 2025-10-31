More Than 100 Startup Apprentices with Disabilities Matched with Employers in First Year of Pioneering Program

"The early results prove what we've known all along: with the right support, people with disabilities can thrive as founders and executives," said Diego Mariscal, Founder and CEO of 2Gether-International. Post this

With 62 apprentices, 58 participating employers, and full federal compliance through the Registered Apprenticeship Management System (RAMS), the program has established a new benchmark in inclusive, innovation-driven workforce development. The apprenticeship program has also expanded globally, placing 43 apprentices at start-ups throughout Latin America.

"This is more than an apprenticeship program; it's indicative of a movement to ensure people with disabilities have the opportunity to take their entrepreneurial ambitions to the next level and are equipped to lead," said Diego Mariscal, CEO and Founder of 2Gether-International. "The early results prove what we've known all along: with the right support, people with disabilities can thrive as founders and executives."

First-Year Highlights:

Hands-On Experience: Apprentices are on track to complete over 2,000 hours of development including on-the-job training, and are being supported by 150+ hours of Related Technical Instruction (RTI) in key startup areas like product pricing, financial management, marketing and social media, and AI-powered business tools.

Mentorship at Scale: Each apprentice receives consistent one-on-one and group mentorship, with a 5:1 mentor-to-apprentice ratio and biweekly feedback cycles built into the platform.

Post-Program Support: Apprentices receive ongoing career guidance and mentorship, as well as job placement assistance, ensuring long-term career outcomes, even beyond their initial placements.

Diverse Talent Pipeline: 70% of participants identify as Black or Hispanic, and 100% self-identify as disabled.

The program not only exceeds DOL apprenticeship standards but introduces new, startup-specific customizations, including a proprietary "health score" algorithm to monitor apprentice progress and flag support needs in real time.

Tech-Driven, Human-Centered Design:

2GI leveraged cutting-edge digital infrastructure to streamline registration, compliance, wage tracking, and learning progress. RAMS, fully integrated with the DOL's RAPIDS system, enables seamless data reporting and security, while allowing employers and mentors to provide real-time performance feedback.

"As a serial entrepreneur, I know how hard the journey is and how many hats you have to wear. It's no wonder most startups fail, it's an uphill battle, said Dr. Ximena Gates, CEO and Co-Founder of BuildWithin. "Doing it alone for the first time, especially while navigating a disability, can be overwhelming. That's why this apprenticeship is so brilliant and necessary. It gives aspiring founders the chance to learn from experienced leaders and build real skills across every domain, so when it's their turn to lead, they're ready. I couldn't be more honored, proud, and excited to be part of this effort."

A Scalable Model for Inclusive Entrepreneurship:

Already approved federally by the U.S Department of Labor and in jurisdictions like Washington, D.C., the 2GI program is now being considered as a model for other workforce and entrepreneurship initiatives. Its success showcases how structured, paid apprenticeships can empower overlooked communities while strengthening the startup ecosystem.

To date, 2GI has supported over 700 startups, helping them raise approximately $84 million USD in combined investment, revenue, and acquisitions. The organization's goal is to support 5,000 founders by 2030 and the team is on track to support 1,300 founders by the end of this year, expanding opportunities for disability-led innovation across multiple industries, including A.I., accessibility, health, and sustainability.

For more information on 2Gether-International visit:https://www.2Gether-international.org/

About 2Gether-International (2GI):

2Gether-International is the largest startup accelerator run by and for entrepreneurs with disabilities. 2GI supports high-growth, high-impact startups, led by founders with disabilities. Through this work 2GI highlights disability as a competitive advantage for businesses. Learn more about 2GI and their accelerator program here: https://2Gether-international.org/

About BuildWithin:

BuildWithin is a technology company and Department of Labor-accredited apprenticeship intermediary that simplifies the implementation of upskilling programs. BuildWithin delivers end-to-end software platform for governments, employers, and nonprofits to support their workforce development goals. From upskilling and reskilling to case management, learning management, and CRM functionality, our platform empowers organizations to drive talent growth and streamline operations—all through flexible, scalable technology.

