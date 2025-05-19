More Than 200 Seniors From Across The State Graduate From Kansas Connections Academy

Choosing Kansas Connections Academy was the best decision we could have made for my education. Through Kansas Connections Academy, I found incredible mentors, built a strong sense of community with my peers, and had the flexibility to pursue my passions... Post this

"Choosing Kansas Connections Academy was the best decision we could have made for my education," said Abrar Khan, a graduating senior from Overland Park. "Through Kansas Connections Academy, I found incredible mentors, built a strong sense of community with my peers, and had the flexibility to pursue my passions – from earning my third-degree black belt and teaching Taekwondo, to leading the NewZine and the Music Production and E-Sports clubs. I'm excited to continue this journey in college, where I'll be working toward my dream of becoming a physician. I'm incredibly grateful for the foundation Kansas Connections Academy has given me."

After admittance to 17 major colleges and receiving more than $1.7 million in scholarship offers, Abrar will be attending the 6-year combined B.A./M.D. program at the University of Missouri-Kansas City in the fall.

"We are so grateful for the contributions these bright young students have made in our community," said Laura Hochman, principal at Kansas Connections Academy. "This year's graduating class has demonstrated a passion for learning and we're proud of the confident, capable individuals they've become. While we will miss them here at school, they will always be a part of Kansas Connections Academy, and we can't wait to see what the next chapter holds."

Founded in 2010, Kansas Connections Academy currently serves more than 1,100 students in grades K-12 across the state, offering individualized student support and a curriculum that emphasizes academic excellence and helps to build fundamental life skills. Those who enroll in the school are encouraged to take advantage of the advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling to create a tailored learning plan that works best for them.

Kansas Connections Academy has highly skilled educators who bring their skills and personality to the virtual environment, facilitating meaningful connections with their students and families. This year, middle and high school students had access to an expanded College and Career Readiness Program where students could participate in career exploration and industry networking opportunities to build confidence, make connections and find direction to prepare for their future.

Enrollment for the 2025-2026 school year is open for students in grades K-12. Families interested in Kansas Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions, and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information on Kansas Connections Academy, please visit http://www.KansasConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

Kansas Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. Operated in partnership with the Elkhart Unified School District 218, Kansas Connections Academy offers a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. Kansas Connections Academy is accredited by the Kansas State Department of Education and the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), an accrediting division of Cognia, formerly AdvancED. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit http://www.KansasConnectionsAcademy.com.

