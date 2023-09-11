More than 600 business leaders to collaborate on the future of the beauty and wellness industry at Innergize 2023

"We are thrilled to host such an impressive group and are overwhelmed by the response we've received... to help everyone succeed in this industry we care so much about." Tweet this

Notable, sought-after speakers will join top minds from beauty and wellness brands. The speaking lineup includes:

Elizabeth Gilbert , inspirational, bestselling author of Eat, Pray, Love and Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear

, inspirational, bestselling author of Eat, Pray, Love and Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear Joseph Sirosh, Vice President, Alexa Shopping , Amazon

, Amazon Alex Banayan, bestselling business author, personal performance and development expert

Douglas Hallstrom, Director, Advent International

Cindy Meiskin, Chief Experience Officer, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

David Willis , CEO, European Wax Center

, CEO, European Wax Center Susan Haise, CEO, Edgeless Beauty Group

Josh Goodell, CEO, Boardroom Styling Lounge

David Crisalli, former CEO, Massage Envy

Scott Missad, President and CEO, Beauty Quest Group

Lynn Heublein, Co-founder and CEO, SkinSpirit

"We are thrilled to host such an impressive group and are overwhelmed by the response we've received," said Sudheer Koneru, Zenoti co-founder and CEO. "Leaders across the industry tell us how excited they are to join in this unique opportunity. We all look forward to meeting, networking, sharing... all to help everyone succeed in this industry we care so much about."

The event's theme, "Shape the Next," celebrates the collaborative energy of Innergize – and the forward-thinking spirit of the people in beauty and wellness. Over three days, leaders and innovators will share expertise on business growth, AI technology, marketing tactics, staff retention and motivation, data-driven strategies, franchising, membership revenue, and other topics.

Innergize will place a special focus on AI, with multiple sessions on the use of AI in today's salons and spas, and a look at AI innovations coming soon to the industry.

Amid the collaborative learning environment, Innergize shines a light on the industry's people – from Elizabeth Gilbert's keynote address on finding and nourishing inner greatness, to the Golden Hands awards ceremony, highlighting the greatest stylists, massage therapists, medspa clinicians, and other providers.

"I can't think of another event like this," said Koneru, "in which people can learn from and celebrate others across the entire industry. Not just large, enterprise businesses, and more than just a salon-specific or spa-specific agenda. Everyone attending can benefit – but also contribute to crafting best practices their peers can apply to their own businesses in the months and years to come."

The headquarters for the inaugural Innergize event is the beautiful Hyatt Regency Seattle, just a mile from the iconic Space Needle. The evening celebration of the industry – and its standout service providers – takes place at the eclectic Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP).

ABOUT ZENOTI

With the industry's most complete end-to-end growth platform, Zenoti helps 25,000+ beauty and wellness businesses find their greatness. The choice of top salons, spas, medical spas, and fitness centers, Zenoti helps ambitious brands grow their business, elevate the guest experience, engage and retain their talented staff, and work more efficiently than ever.

Owners, managers, and staff use Zenoti to seamlessly run every aspect of their business, online and in-person. Zenoti provides a single solution that includes online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management and engagement, inventory management, built-in marketing programs, and more. For more information, see zenoti.com.

Media Contact

Norm Schrager, Zenoti, 978.771.9976, [email protected], Innergize.me

SOURCE Zenoti