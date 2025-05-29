More Than 670 Students from Across the State Graduate from Online School Alabama Connections Academy

Alabama Connections Academy has supported me every step of the way and made my high school experience truly meaningful. Thanks to the support and encouragement from the counselors, I was able to complete two years of college during my junior and senior years. Post this

The graduating class collectively earned approximately $3 million in scholarships and awards. The top five graduates, in alphabetical order, include Dania Alzoubi, Khadija Denson, Kennedy Harvell, Adam Johnson, and James Mazzei. The ceremony featured remarks from Kelly Flores, high school principal of Alabama Connections Academy, and Dania. Additionally, the national anthem was performed by Adylene Harrison, who also is a graduate.

"Alabama Connections Academy has supported me every step of the way and made my high school experience truly meaningful. Thanks to the support and encouragement from the counselors, I was able to complete two years of college during my junior and senior years," said Dania. "One of my goals was to start a volunteer club and launch a girls-in-computer-science initiative, and the staff didn't just support the idea—they helped me bring it to life. Our teachers stepped in as club sponsors and backed us in every project we pursued. Because of that support, we were able to launch a literacy program for younger students and give back to our very own school community. I'm incredibly grateful to have had such dedicated, responsive and encouraging teachers and staff by my side throughout this journey."

This year's graduates have a wide range of post-graduation plans. Thirty-nine percent of graduates have plans to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities and 33 percent have plans to enter the workforce directly upon graduation, while others plan to pursue vocational training programs, join the military or take a gap year.

The 2025-26 academic year will mark the Alabama Connections Academy's second year of its successful College and Early Career Readiness offering for middle and high school students. Building on last year's foundation, this refined offering integrates traditional academic subjects with industry-leading, career-focused options like IT, business, health sciences and marketing. This offering equips students with durable skills like leadership, critical thinking and teamwork. Students can participate in career exploration and industry networking opportunities to build confidence, make connections and find direction to prepare for their future.

Enrollment for Alabama Connections Academy's 2025-2026 school year is currently open. The school delivers a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. Families interested in Alabama Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions, and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit http://www.AlabamaConnectionsAcademy.com.

