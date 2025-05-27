More Than A Hundred New Poems Encourage Us To See God In Our Storms And Larger Than Our Storms

"But GOD is a collection of poetry crafted to engage the minds, hearts, and spirits of people of all ages, especially young adults and older". Post this

"But GOD is a collection of poetry crafted to engage the minds, hearts, and spirits of people of all ages, especially young adults and older," said Coffee.

Vernae Coffee is a school psychologist with degrees from Berea College and ETSU. She is a 2021 Palm Beach Poetry Festival Langston Hughes Fellow, and a 2019 Eyelands Book Award's Finalist for her unpublished children's book, Teddy Wet My Bed. Coffee is the 2017 NTCE and Penguin Random House recipient of the Maya Angelou Poetry Grant Award. She is a wife, mother, and grandmother of seven. She resides in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. But GOD is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Vernae Coffee, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]

SOURCE Salem Author Services