More Than Half of Harris Voters Want to Relocate Following Trump's Election Win

Among those who want to move, 90% are considering international options, with Canada (41%), the United Kingdom (19%), and Mexico (16%) being the top destinations. For those considering moving within the U.S., the top choices include California (14%), New York (8%), and Colorado (8%).

Concerns over a potential federal abortion ban are a top motivation (61%), along with worries about increasing racial inequality (55%) and a possible loss of progressive rights (54%). Other significant concerns include reductions in healthcare access (54%), growing social inequality (53%), and a lack of gun regulation (50%).

"Some Harris voters who are experiencing fear, anxiety, and concern following the election results may elect to shift from a red to a blue state with friendlier LGBTQ+ and/or less restrictive abortion laws," says Realtor Jo Ann Bauer. However, Bauer explains that costs, job availability, and housing prices are key factors influencing whether these moves are feasible.

Half of those who definitely or probably plan to move have already taken steps, including researching properties online (27%), visiting potential locations (17%), downsizing (15%), and applying for jobs elsewhere (14%). Others have consulted real estate agents (8%), looked into storage options (9%), and explored the possibility of job transfers (8%).

For those planning to move, 1 in 5 anticipates relocating within the next six months. Among this group, 8% plan to move within three months, and 10% within six months. Nearly half (46%) remain uncertain about the timing.

