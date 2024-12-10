More Than Half of the CRAs on Baker's Dozen List Use the Accio Data Platform

2024 marks the eighth consecutive year Accio has outnumbered its competitors.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HRO Today magazine is one of the human resource industry's leading magazines for senior-level HR decision makers. Each year, the magazine awards its Baker's Dozen List of Top Background Screeners in the nation. For 2024, the enterprise list includes seven screening firms that use the Accio Enterprise platform – more than twice as many as any other commercially available SaaS platform.

"Some CRAs on this list spend the better part of $100 million a year on proprietary, internal platforms," says Accio Data Founder and CEO Barry Boes. "But our partners – CRA's using the Accio Enterprise platform – are soundly beating them in several categories.

"With Accio handling technology and innovation, our CRAs can invest more time and money into their products, process, sales and customer service. Every year, the Baker's Dozen shows just what a winning recipe that is. I could not be prouder of my CRA partners than I am today."

The Baker's Dozen rankings are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services. The scoring model includes the following metrics:

Overall Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Leaders

Enterprise Quality of Service

Enterprise Breadth of Service

Enterprise Size of Deals

About Accio Data

Accio Data's infinitely scalable platform allows CRAs to automate or augment the screening process from order entry all the way to results delivery and billing. Any data provider using XML for information exchange can integrate with Accio Enterprise at no charge. For more information about Accio Enterprise, Accio CourtPro, or to request a demo, visit http://www.acciodata.com, call (512) 858-9329 or email [email protected].

For more information on HRO Today Magazine and a complete list of the Baker's Dozen, see:

https://bit.ly/3Z8s8Vc

