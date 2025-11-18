More Than Jewelry: MANIKĀ Introduces a Ritual of Intention for Everyday Life

MANIKĀ blends Buddhist spiritual tradition with modern design—intentional jewelry inspired by Thai craftsmanship, turning ancient rituals into meaningful, elegant accessories for mindful, purpose-driven living.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A whisper of temple incense, the gentle touch of gold leaf, a bracelet infused with blessing and intention: today the Buddhist jewelry brand MANIKĀ brings to the U.S. a collection unlike any other.
Inspired in Thailand, MANIKĀ emerged from the ancient practice of monks carving Buddha figures in gold leaf and offering them as talismans of good luck and protection. The founders carried this tradition forward into wearable Buddhist jewelry designed to be a companion in everyday life — a reminder to breathe, to focus, to live with purpose.
"Take your bracelets or rings in both hands and bring them close to your heart; close your eyes and take a deep breath, materializing your intention and focusing on here and now," invites MANIKĀ. This is not mere adornment: it's a ritual, a symbol, an intention made tangible.
Each piece is crafted with care and attention to detail — made of silver with gold plating, protected by waterproof silicone covers, lightweight and silent. The mantra engraved in each bracelet is a wish for love and luck, channeling the energy of Buddhist temples into modern design. MANIKĀ takes pride in offering high-quality, meaningful accessories that merge ancient craftsmanship with contemporary minimalism.
"Our accessories are more than adornments; they are symbols that reinforce your purpose and inspire you to live your life with intention," the brand explains.
The brand emphasizes quality, mindful design and connection to what truly matters. Perfect for fashion-forward mindful living, MANIKĀ invites wearers to start each day with awareness, to set intention, and to make magic happen.
Every time you look at your piece you're reminded of your goals, your purpose, your intention.
"May our accessories protect you wherever you go, may the blessings of the monks reach you, and may you always keep your life intention close to guide you each day," the brand shares — echoing the spirit of calm and gratitude that inspires every design.
In the spirit of gratitude, MANIKĀ is offering 10% off your first purchase — the perfect opportunity to choose a piece that aligns with your energy and intention.
Discover the story behind MANIKĀ and explore the collection at manikausa.com
Media Contact
Raquel Shabot, MANIKĀ USA, 1 3462251988, [email protected], https://manikausa.com/
SOURCE MANIKĀ USA
Share this article