More Than Jewelry: MANIKĀ Introduces a Ritual of Intention for Everyday Life

"Our accessories are more than adornments; they are symbols that reinforce your purpose and inspire you to live your life with intention."

"Take your bracelets or rings in both hands and bring them close to your heart; close your eyes and take a deep breath, materializing your intention and focusing on here and now," invites MANIKĀ. This is not mere adornment: it's a ritual, a symbol, an intention made tangible.

Each piece is crafted with care and attention to detail — made of silver with gold plating, protected by waterproof silicone covers, lightweight and silent. The mantra engraved in each bracelet is a wish for love and luck, channeling the energy of Buddhist temples into modern design. MANIKĀ takes pride in offering high-quality, meaningful accessories that merge ancient craftsmanship with contemporary minimalism.



The brand emphasizes quality, mindful design and connection to what truly matters. Perfect for fashion-forward mindful living, MANIKĀ invites wearers to start each day with awareness, to set intention, and to make magic happen.

Every time you look at your piece you're reminded of your goals, your purpose, your intention.

"May our accessories protect you wherever you go, may the blessings of the monks reach you, and may you always keep your life intention close to guide you each day," the brand shares — echoing the spirit of calm and gratitude that inspires every design.

In the spirit of gratitude, MANIKĀ is offering 10% off your first purchase — the perfect opportunity to choose a piece that aligns with your energy and intention.

Discover the story behind MANIKĀ and explore the collection at manikausa.com

