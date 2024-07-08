More Top Chicago Litigators Join Raines Feldman Littrell LLP as National Firm Continues Strategic Growth

Raines Feldman Littrell LLP announces the addition of two distinguished trial lawyers, Seth Darmstadter and Matthew Lasky to its growing roster of high-profile partners in the firm's Chicago office. Raines' strategic additions underscore the firm's commitment to expanding its national footprint into the Chicago market and comes on the heels of several other high-profile additions across the country.

CHICAGO, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raines Feldman Littrell LLP announces the addition of two distinguished trial lawyers, Seth Darmstadter and Matthew Lasky to its growing roster of high-profile partners in the firm's Chicago office. Raines' strategic additions underscore the firm's commitment to expanding its national footprint into the Chicago market and comes on the heels of several other high-profile additions across the country.

Seth Darmstadter is a seasoned and accomplished litigator with two decades of experience successfully representing clients in state and federal courts, as well as arbitrations. Prior to joining Raines, Seth served as the Chicago Office Managing Partner and nationwide Class Action & Complex Litigation Practice Leader for Michelman & Robinson, LLP. Known for his relentless advocacy and innovative legal strategies, Seth has successfully advised a diverse array of clients, from startups to Fortune 500 companies. His deep understanding of complex litigation and dedication to achieving favorable business outcomes for his clients make him a valuable addition to Raines where he will co-chair the firm's litigation department.

Matthew Lasky has extensive experience in all phases of litigation, including discovery and trial preparation, evidentiary hearings, motion practice and witness interviews and examinations. He represents clients in private equity, real estate, internet, software and technology, hospitality, banking and cryptocurrency industries, among many others.

"We are very excited to welcome Seth and Matt to our firm, where they will bolster our national litigation practice and our Chicago office," said Jonathan Littrell, national managing partner at Raines. "Their combined expertise and dedication to client service will continue to enhance our capabilities and national presence, as well as expanding our service offerings in the Chicago market. We look forward to the positive impact they will have on our firm and our clients coast-to-coast."

Founding partner Miles Feldman emphasized that, "both Seth and Matt are real trial lawyers. They will fit in perfectly with our national litigation practice and help lead it."

"Matt and I are thrilled to join Raines," said Seth Darmstadter, "the firm's collaborative culture and roster of powerhouse attorneys provides a unique opportunity to drive positive business outcomes at significant value for our clients. We are humbled by the opportunity to join, and to help lead this accomplished team into its next phase of strategic growth."

Seth Darmstadter and Matthew Lasky's arrival is a testament to the firm's ongoing growth and its ability to attract top legal talent. Having opened the Chicago office just over a year ago by combining forces with longstanding Chicago firm Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Helsinger LLP, Raines quickly expanded its ranks adding a number of attorneys in multiple disciplines including real estate and litigation to bolster the office's existing wealth preservation, tax and bankruptcy practice groups.

About the Firm:

With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Orange County, Raines Feldman Littrell LLP is a full-service business law firm dedicated to providing innovative and effective legal solutions to its clients. With a team of experienced attorneys, the firm offers a comprehensive range of services in areas including corporate law, litigation, real estate, intellectual property, wealth preservation, tax and more.

For more information about Raines Feldman Littrell LLP, please visit https://www.raineslaw.com/.

