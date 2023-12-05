More Ways to Relax Differently: OAKWELL BEER SPA ANNOUNCES A NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO

With this expansion, we will be giving our guests the opportunity to enjoy some much needed relaxation on a more frequent basis. Post this

The approximately 3400-square-foot space and 867-square-foot patio will include a taproom, four Beer Therapy Rooms, and five zero-gravity massage chairs. The patio will act as an extension of the taproom, allowing for additional space for guests to grab a pint before or after a treatment or even just stop by for a drink without booking a spa service. "By increasing our taproom capacity, including the addition of a patio, we hope to serve as a social hub for those that live nearby," said Jessica French. Just like their original location in Downtown Denver, the taproom will host a tap takeover with a different local brewery each month, allowing guests to sample the best beers Colorado has to offer. The taproom will also feature a selection of draft wine, hard cider, sparkling wine, and non-alcoholic beverages, paired with light snacks and charcuterie boards.

Beer Therapy Rooms will feature more spacious custom-made tubs, larger saunas, and be able to accommodate up to three guests. Garage Parties, where garage doors are rolled up to combine Beer Therapy Rooms for larger groups, will be able to accommodate up to six guests.

The Highlands Ranch location of Oakwell Beer Spa is located at 6660 Timberline Road, Suite 100, Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

While guests wait for the second location of Oakwell Beer Spa to open, they can still visit the original Oakwell Beer Spa located in Five Points at 3004 N Downing Street in Denver, Colorado and shop its beer-infused skin and hair products at oakwellcosmetics.com.

ABOUT OAKWELL BEER SPA

Oakwell Beer Spa is Denver's first high-tech wellness concept that combines a day spa and a taproom into one. Founded by husband-and-wife team Jessica French & Damien Zouaoui and inspired by their travels abroad, Oakwell Beer Spa is a modern, urban oasis where guests can enjoy beer-inspired spa services while sipping on their favorite craft beverage. Oakwell Beer Spa's signature experience is a 90-minute Beer Bath Hydrotherapy treatment that utilizes malt and hops from local breweries. In addition, Oakwell Beer Spa features full-spectrum infrared saunas, zero-gravity massage chairs and a pour-your-own draft wall located in the lobby. Book online or by phone at (720) 810-1484.

Media Contact

Katie Knoch, Hard Knoch PR, 1 702-496-7963, [email protected], https://oakwell.com

SOURCE Oakwell Beer Spa