MoreVisibility Finalizes Corporate Partnership with American College of Healthcare Executives

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MoreVisibility and the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) agreed on a new partnership beginning in 2024.
For more than 90 years, ACHE has focused on advancing healthcare leaders around the United States, with over 48,000 active members in 76 chapters.
MoreVisibility has been focused on advancing digital strategy for marketers around the United States for 22+ years, focusing on Search (SEO/SEM), Digital Advertising, Web Analytics, Content, Social Media and Web Design.
With both the healthcare and digital marketing industries constantly changing, it was the ideal opportunity to ink this agreement. MoreVisibility will play a very important role providing chapter members with direct resources to improve their ability to maximize their web presence and digital marketing results. This partnership allows MoreVisibility to build upon their years of experience supporting clients (including many hospitals) with online visibility, patient acquisition and data integrity, by staying connected to the frontline challenges healthcare systems face. This includes addressing the recent industry challenges on web analytics and data compliance through a webinar scheduled on February 6th.
"ACHE is an impressive and informative group," said Danielle Leitch, MoreVisibility's COO. "We are thrilled to be a valuable resource and ally for our new partner, who brings critical information and education to both large and small healthcare organizations and providers."
The partnership will begin in January with ACHE of Central Florida, the chapter that oversees the greater Orlando, Florida region.
The MoreVisibility team will also be present at upcoming conferences and exclusive member events (virtually and within Florida) to celebrate the partnership.
For information on digital patient acquisition and brand positioning visit www.MoreVisibility.com.
