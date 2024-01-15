MoreVisibility Partners with Freshpaint to offer Cutting-Edge Data Privacy Solutions

Danielle Leitch, COO at MoreVisibility shared: "It was important to identify a viable option to allow healthcare marketers continued insight into web analytics. The webinar with Freshpaint will highlight the benefits of securing a robust technology platform and strategic consulting partner." Post this

Clients who take advantage of this partnership with Freshpaint will experience:

Removal of non-compliant tracking technologies to align with HIPAA compliance.

Elevated performance in reporting by de-identification of individual visitors on their site and within their digital marketing funnels.

An opt-in approach to data sharing across their entire digital marketing tech stack to prevent any personal information of users from being shared with unauthorized destinations.

To inaugurate this partnership, executives from both companies will participate in an informative virtual session on February 6, 2024 at 2pm EST entitled: Compliance and Performance: They're Not Mutually Exclusive.

Danielle Leitch, COO at MoreVisibility shared: "Given that many of our clients are healthcare systems, it was important we identified a viable option to allow these marketers continued insight into their web analytics. The webinar we are co-hosting with Freshpaint will highlight the benefits of securing a robust technology platform as well as an experienced and strategic consulting partner."

In 2022, the push for enhanced data privacy and greater corporate responsibility in digital strategies gained momentum. This movement was significantly influenced when the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a bulletin in December. This bulletin served as a reminder, emphasizing the proper use of cookies, tracking technologies, and analytics in relation to user data. In the summer of 2023, a bulletin from Google Analytics reminding users that while the new Google Analytics 4 has many new and glamourous features to usher in a new way of data tracking – data privacy is still the sole responsibility of the advertiser, also got many digital marketers talking and evaluating the situation.

"Freshpaint is thrilled to partner with MoreVisibility, bringing our Healthcare Privacy Platform to the forefront of digital marketing. This partnership ensures that healthcare organizations comply with data regulations, like HIPAA, and excel in their digital marketing efforts by leveraging secure, innovative technologies and trusted expertise." Steven Fitzsimmons, Co-Founder and CEO at Freshpaint

Proven digital marketing expertise from MoreVisibility now aligns with proven data protection and privacy technology from Freshpaint, offering a 'best in business' solution for partners who collaborate with both companies.

Leitch went on to add: "We are excited to partner with this innovative company, who can deliver a compliant data solution which will complement the tracking strategies we have developed for hospitals throughout the U.S."

For more information on the partnership and how MoreVisibility is enhancing client programs with Freshpaint, please email [email protected].

Media Contact

Chuck Forbes, MoreVisibility, 1 5616209682, [email protected], www.MoreVisibility.com

SOURCE MoreVisibility