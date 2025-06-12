Morgan & DiSalvo, P.C. Celebrates 30 Years of Serving Metro Atlanta's Estate Planning Needs

"The attorneys at Morgan and DiSalvo are deeply committed to providing the highest quality estate planning because we truly care about helping our clients achieve peace of mind about their future." Post this

"Our firm's philosophy is that clients should be given the opportunity to control what happens during their lifetimes and after their deaths, according to their desired outcomes," added Loraine DiSalvo. "By educating them on estate planning options, we can help clients make the right decisions for themselves and their loved ones based on their actual goals, desires, and situations."

In addition to a deep understanding of Wills, Trusts, and other estate planning instruments, the attorneys at Morgan and DiSalvo provide expert counsel on navigating the complex world of taxation, including developing strategies that plan for, minimize, and comply with the various wealth transfer taxes.

Morgan and DiSalvo's high level of service, attention to detail, technical and analytical capabilities, and problem-solving approach are characteristics clients have lauded through the years resulting in numerous accolades and recognitions. Most recently, both partners were named to the 2025 Georgia Super Lawyers List, a distinction they have each received for 13 consecutive years. Both attorneys have been consistently named Best Lawyers in America® and named Five Star Investment Professionals, while the firm itself has been recognized as a Tier 1 Law Firm for "Trusts and Estates Law" in Georgia, a distinction held by only a very small number of law firms in the state.

"It is a tremendous honor to reach this 30-year milestone and know that we have been of service to countless Metro Atlanta families during this time," said Morgan. "We greatly appreciate the trust they have placed in us as well as the trust of many referral partners. The attorneys at Morgan and DiSalvo are deeply committed to providing the highest quality estate planning because we truly care about helping our clients achieve peace of mind about their future."

About Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C.

Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C. is led by attorneys Richard Morgan and Loraine DiSalvo. Their reputation for personal service and compassion, combined with their expertise in estate planning, tax law, and dispute resolution, has earned Morgan and DiSalvo the highest ratings from multiple attorney rating agencies, including the well-respected Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating every year since the firm's inception in 1995. Additionally, the firm is recognized by Best Law Firms as one of the few firms in Georgia to achieve its "Tier 1" Best Law Firms rating in the area of Trust and Estate Law. For more information visit http://www.morgandisalvo.com.

Media Contact

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 404.445.1842, [email protected], www.michaelmackenzie.com

SOURCE Michael Mackenzie Communications