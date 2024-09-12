Morgan & DiSalvo, P.C., Partners Richard M. Morgan and Loraine M. DiSalvo Named Five Star Investment Professionals for Thirteenth Consecutive Year

"Receiving the Five Star Investment Professional award for 13 consecutive years is a humbling recognition of the positive impact our work has on families." Post this

"We're passionate about helping individuals and families be prepared for life's biggest moments, and we're truly grateful for the trust they put in us!," said Richard M. Morgan. "It is an absolute honor to be recognized as a Five Star Investment Professional again this year."

Approaching thirty years in business, Morgan & DiSalvo, P.C. attributes its success to strong and trusting relationships, a deep passion for working with clients to implement their estate planning needs and wishes, and a strong commitment to the highest standards in the estate planning field. "Receiving the Five Star Investment Professional award for 13 consecutive years is a humbling recognition of the positive impact our work has on families," said Loraine M. DiSalvo.

Five Star Professional partners with Atlanta Magazine to recognize this select group of Metro Atlanta financial services professionals. Morgan and DiSalvo will be featured along with the other award winners in a special section of the October issue.

The Five Star Professional designation assists consumers in selecting a service professional based on an objective research methodology tailored to the specific profession. Five Star Professional honorees do not pay a fee to be considered or awarded. For more information, visit http://www.fivestarprofessional.com.

About Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C.

Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C. is led by attorneys Richard Morgan and Loraine DiSalvo. Their reputation for personal service and compassion, combined with their expertise in estate planning, tax law, and dispute resolution, has earned Morgan and DiSalvo the highest ratings from multiple attorney rating agencies, including the well-respected Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating every year since the firm's inception in 1995. Additionally, the firm is recognized by Best Law Firms as one of the few firms in Georgia to achieve its "Tier 1" Best Law Firms rating in the area of Trust and Estate Law. For more information visit http://www.morgandisalvo.com.

Media Contact

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 404.445.1842, [email protected], www.michaelmackenzie.com

SOURCE Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C.