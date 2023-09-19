Morgan & DiSalvo, P.C., Partners Richard M. Morgan and Loraine M. DiSalvo Named Five Star Investment Professionals for Twelve Consecutive Years

The recognition underscores our commitment to being passionate estate planners and continuing to exceed client expectations year after year. Tweet this

"It is an honor to receive the Five Star Investment Professional award for the twelfth consecutive year," said Morgan. "The recognition underscores our commitment to being passionate estate planners and continuing to exceed client expectations year after year."

Morgan & DiSalvo, P.C. attributes its success to strong and trusting relationships, a deep passion for working with clients to implement their estate planning needs and wishes and a strong commitment to the highest standards in the estate planning field. "We are dedicated to helping our clients meet their unique estate planning goals," said DiSalvo. "It means a great deal to me to be named a Five Star Investment Professional again this year."

Five Star Professional partners with Atlanta Magazine to recognize this select group of Metro Atlanta financial services professionals. Morgan and DiSalvo will be featured along with the other award winners in a special section of the October issue.

The Five Star Professional designation assists consumers in selecting a service professional based on an objective research methodology tailored to the specific profession. Five Star Professional honorees do not pay a fee to be considered or awarded. For more information, visit http://www.fivestarprofessional.com.

About Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C.

Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C. is led by attorneys Richard Morgan and Loraine DiSalvo. Their reputation for personal service and compassion, combined with their expertise in estate planning, tax law, and dispute resolution, has earned Morgan and DiSalvo the highest ratings from multiple attorney rating agencies, including the well-respected Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating every year since the firm's inception in 1995. Additionally, the firm is recognized by Best Law Firms as one of the few firms in Georgia to achieve its "Tier 1" Best Law Firms rating in the area of Trust and Estate Law. For more information visit http://www.morgandisalvo.com.

Media Contact

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 404.445.1842, [email protected], www.michaelmackenzie.com

SOURCE Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C.