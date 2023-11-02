Morgan & DiSalvo, P.C. Recognized by Best Lawyers® as a 2024 Tier 1 Law Firm for "Trusts and Estates Law" in Georgia

It is an absolute honor to be singled out for twelve consecutive years by our peers and clients for our commitment to the highest level of service and standards in legal practice and estate planning. Post this

The "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a combination of client feedback, information provided from surveys, and peer reviews. Firms are ranked in tiers and listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. A Tier 1 designation indicates that a firm has earned a high level of respect from other leading lawyers and clients in their communities. Recipients do not pay fees to receive a ranking.

"We appreciate the recognition of our dedication to serving our clients," added Loraine DiSalvo. "It's important to us that we consistently provide the service they have come to expect, so it's particularly gratifying that their feedback is considered in the awards process."

The 2024 listing is the 14th edition of "Best Law Firms."

Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C. is led by attorneys Richard Morgan and Loraine DiSalvo. Their reputation for personal service and compassion, combined with their expertise in estate planning, tax law, and dispute resolution, has earned Morgan and DiSalvo the highest ratings from multiple attorney rating agencies, including the well-respected Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating every year since the firm's inception in 1995. Additionally, the firm is recognized by Best Law Firms as one of the few firms in Georgia to achieve its "Tier 1" Best Law Firms rating in the area of Trust and Estate Law. For more information visit http://www.morgandisalvo.com.

