Morgan-Keller Construction Welcomes Rob Pulley as Vice President Organizational Development

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morgan-Keller welcomes Rob Pulley as Vice President Organizational Development. In this role, Rob will provide executive leadership for Morgan Keller's shared services groups to ensure plans support our core mission and strategic vision. Additionally, he will play a crucial role in providing executive coaching and developing first-class training and development programs to support key roles and business units across the organization. With an impressive 19-year consulting career, including his most recent six years co-leading FMI's succession practice, Rob's wealth of experience is an asset that he will undoubtedly bring to Morgan-Keller.

Established in 1955, Morgan-Keller is a privately held general contracting and construction management firm. By providing exceptional construction services for over six decades, the firm has built their reputation as one of the region's most respected commercial builders. Their portfolio includes multi-family and senior living communities, industrial facilities, higher education, and many other project types. To learn more, visit http://www.morgankeller.com.

