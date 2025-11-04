Morgan's Repellent Natural Patent Pending Formula Provides 10x (25%) The Active Ingredients As The Typical Average of 2.5% For Rodent and Insect Repellents

Morgan's Repellent, a patent-pending 100% natural rodent deterrent, infuses 25-30% essential oils into pumice stones for 90-day protection—10x stronger and safer than typical products—covering 3,200 cu ft without poisons using only 2.5 ounces, ideal for homes, farms, commercial and pets.
Natural Environmental Solutions, Inc. Unveils Morgan's Repellent: The Patent-Pending Revolution in Safe, Long-Lasting Rodent Control
GARDNER, Kan., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natural Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NES), a leader in eco-friendly pest management, today announced the nationwide availability of Morgan's Repellent, a groundbreaking 100% natural rodent deterrent that sets a new standard for safety and efficacy in homes, farms, and commercial spaces.
Unlike conventional repellents reliant on weak 1-4% oil formulas that fade in days and pose risks with poisons or traps, Morgan's Repellent leverages a patent-pending infusion process to embed 25-30% active essential oils—peppermint, cinnamon, cedarwood, clove, garlic, and rosemary—into porous pumice stones. This innovation delivers up to 10x the potency, providing 90 days of continuous protection across 3,200 cubic feet per 2.5 oz jar, without promoting nesting or endangering children, pets, poultry, or livestock. The pumice base ensures a "set-it-and-forget-it" solution, safeguarding attics, garages, chicken coops, RVs, and industrial facilities from mice, rats, and squirrels—while future expansions target skunks and flies in 2026.
"Morgan's Repellent embodies our commitment to premium, transparent, and reliable pest control," said Clyde Morgan, Founder of NES. "Homeowners and farmers no longer need to choose between effectiveness and safety—our #1-ranked formula proves both are possible, naturally."
Early adopters report transformative results. "We had a severe attic infestation; after placing Morgan's, the mice vanished without the toxic smells of poisons," shared user Sandra. Another, Lowel, noted, "It cleared rodents from our feed storage in weeks—peace of mind for over three months." Another, Steffanie, noted, "I wanted to check in on our proposal & also to share that I purchased the mouse repellent for my mom in Montana, who was having a terrible issue with them coming in through the doggy door, and she said its working amazingly well!".
Available now in 2.5 oz jars and 14 lb buckets for larger applications, Morgan's Repellent is a minimum-risk pesticide trusted nationwide. For commercial inquiries over 30,000 square feet, visit https://morgansrepellent.com or call (417) 597-5134.
About Natural Environmental Solutions, Inc.
NES pioneers sustainable pest solutions through proprietary technologies, emphasizing quality ingredients, full transparency, and unmatched performance for residential and commercial users. Learn more at https://morgansrepellent.com/about.
Media Contact:
Natural Environmental Solutions, Inc.
Phone: (417) 597-5134
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://morgansrepellent.com
