Morgan's Repellent Natural Patent Pending Formula Provides 10x (25%) The Active Ingredients As The Typical Average of 2.5% For Rodent and Insect Repellents

"Morgan's Repellent videoed 139 mice leaving our warehouse in just 7 days, while videoing 60 seconds and off for 40 seconds—no poisons, no traps, just natural, long-lasting protection." – Satisfied Customer

"Morgan's Repellent embodies our commitment to premium, transparent, and reliable pest control," said Clyde Morgan, Founder of NES. "Homeowners and farmers no longer need to choose between effectiveness and safety—our #1-ranked formula proves both are possible, naturally."

Early adopters report transformative results. "We had a severe attic infestation; after placing Morgan's, the mice vanished without the toxic smells of poisons," shared user Sandra. Another, Lowel, noted, "It cleared rodents from our feed storage in weeks—peace of mind for over three months." Another, Steffanie, noted, "I wanted to check in on our proposal & also to share that I purchased the mouse repellent for my mom in Montana, who was having a terrible issue with them coming in through the doggy door, and she said its working amazingly well!".

Available now in 2.5 oz jars and 14 lb buckets for larger applications, Morgan's Repellent is a minimum-risk pesticide trusted nationwide. For commercial inquiries over 30,000 square feet, visit https://morgansrepellent.com or call (417) 597-5134.

About Natural Environmental Solutions, Inc.

NES pioneers sustainable pest solutions through proprietary technologies, emphasizing quality ingredients, full transparency, and unmatched performance for residential and commercial users. Learn more at https://morgansrepellent.com/about.

