MORI Associates Awarded NASA SEWP VI Prime Contract to Deliver Enterprise Technology Solutions Across the Federal Government

"As a SEWP VI Prime contract holder, MORI is well positioned to help agencies accelerate enterprise modernization through secure, scalable, and mission-focused technology solutions," said Shanaz Amirjafari, Founder and CEO of MORI Associates. Post this

For more than 28 years, MORI has delivered enterprise technology solutions that support some of the federal government's most complex mission environments. Through programs supporting NASA, the Department of War, the Federal Aviation Administration, and other federal agencies, MORI helps customers modernize enterprise IT environments, strengthen cybersecurity, optimize operations, and deliver mission success through secure, scalable technology solutions.

As a SEWP VI Prime Category B awardee, MORI is positioned to provide federal agencies with a broad range of enterprise technology services, including:

Enterprise IT operations and managed services

Enterprise infrastructure

Cloud modernization

Cybersecurity and cyber operations

DevSecOps

Application modernization

Systems integration

AI and automation

High-performance computing

"Technology is foundational to every federal mission, and agencies need partners they can trust to modernize critical systems while maintaining operational excellence," said Shanaz Amirjafari, Founder and CEO of MORI Associates. "As a SEWP VI Prime contract holder, MORI is well positioned to help agencies accelerate enterprise modernization through secure, scalable, and mission-focused technology solutions. We look forward to expanding our support for our federal customers as they modernize critical systems and prepare for the future."

The SEWP VI award builds upon MORI Associates' growing portfolio of enterprise technology programs supporting NASA and federal agencies nationwide. From enterprise IT operations and cloud modernization to cybersecurity, software engineering, and advanced infrastructure support, MORI continues to deliver innovative technology solutions that help government organizations modernize operations, improve efficiency, and achieve mission success.

To learn more about MORI Associates and its enterprise technology capabilities, visit www.moriassociates.com.

About MORI Associates

With a legacy spanning more than 28 years, MORI Associates has consistently been a trailblazer in Information Technology, Strategic Communications, Multimedia Solutions, and Engineering for Government Agencies and Fortune 500 clients. Fueled by an unwavering commitment to customer service, innovation, and the empowerment of its workforce, MORI Associates remains dedicated to providing bespoke solutions that propel mission success for its esteemed clientele.

Media Contact

Alicia Ortiz, MORI Associates, 1 301-468-6674, [email protected]

SOURCE MORI Associates