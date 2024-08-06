MORI Associates Joins CACI on $2 Billion Task Order to Provide Modern Digital Solutions to NASA

"We are thrilled to partner with CACI on this significant initiative, continuing our legacy of contributing to NASA's success and advancing our nation's space program." - Shanaz Amirjafari, Founder and CEO of MORI Associates. Post this

CACI and its subcontractors, including MORI Associates, will provide a comprehensive range of IT services, including:

Development, application support, and sustainment across all business functions and devices

Creation of an NCAPS Agile-at-scale delivery center

Deployment of a full Agile SAFe® model

Maintenance of native and mobile applications, websites, and information systems

IT systems engineering, modernization, management, and operations support services

"This is a tremendous opportunity for MORI Associates to leverage our expertise in IT infrastructure and digital transformation to drive innovation and efficiency for NASA's critical missions," stated Shanaz Amirjafari, Founder and CEO of MORI Associates. "We are thrilled to partner with CACI on this significant initiative, continuing our legacy of contributing to NASA's success and advancing our nation's space program."

This subcontractor role for the NCAPS contract follows closely after MORI Associates was named the 2023 NASA Agency Wide Large Business Prime IT Contractor of the Year. This recognition further solidifies MORI Associates' reputation for excellence, underscoring our commitment to supporting the agency's mission and contributing to the nation's space program.

The NCAPS contract is poised to transform NASA's IT service delivery, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting mission success. MORI Associates is committed to contributing to this transformative journey, ensuring NASA's IT infrastructure remains robust and future-ready.

About MORI Associates:

With a legacy spanning more than 25 years, MORI Associates has consistently been a trailblazer in Information Technology, Strategic Communications, Multimedia Solutions, and Engineering for Government Agencies and Fortune 500 clients. Fueled by an unwavering commitment to customer service, innovation, and the empowerment of its workforce, MORI Associates remains dedicated to providing bespoke solutions that propel mission success for its esteemed clientele.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 24,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers' greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at www.caci.com.

Media Contact

Alicia Ortiz, MORI Associates, 1 (301) 468-6674

