MORI Associates to Continue Delivering IT Infrastructure Services to NASA JPL through Contract Awarded to VictoryMORI Ventures

"MORI is honored to continue delivering solutions to NASA and its missions by contributing to the IT backbone that powers groundbreaking exploration," said Shanaz Amirjafari, Founder and CEO of MORI Associates. "This award reflects the strength of our joint venture and our company's deep legacy of trusted, high-performance IT delivery across the agency."

MORI's role in ITISS further extends its longstanding partnership with NASA, including its recent role as prime contractor for the Communications, Outreach, Multimedia, and Information Technology (COMIT) contract at NASA Johnson Space Center, where it delivered comprehensive IT, communications, and multimedia services, as well as the predecessor contract at JPL, IT Infrastructure Support and Services (I2S2). The company was also named NASA's 2023 Agency-Wide Large Business Prime IT Contractor of the Year, highlighting its proven track record of delivering secure, agile, and transformative technology solutions to this customer.

"This win represents a powerful step forward for VMV and for the teams that have long supported NASA's evolving IT landscape," said Dan Deans, President of MORI Associates and VictoryMORI Ventures Board Member. "Together, we're delivering the innovation, responsiveness, and forward-thinking technical excellence needed to help JPL achieve its bold missions."

To learn more about MORI Associates and its work advancing mission success at NASA and other federal agencies, visit www.moriassociates.com.

About MORI Associates:

With a legacy spanning more than 28 years, MORI Associates has consistently been a trailblazer in Information Technology, Strategic Communications, Multimedia Solutions, and Engineering for Government Agencies and Fortune 500 clients. Fueled by an unwavering commitment to customer service, innovation, and the empowerment of its workforce, MORI Associates remains dedicated to providing solutions that propel mission success for its esteemed clientele.

About VictoryMORI Ventures:

VictoryMORI Ventures is an SBA-approved Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture between Victory Solutions and MORI Associates. Certified as both a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), VMV provides enterprise-level IT, engineering, cybersecurity, and digital transformation services to federal and aerospace clients across the United States. Built on a foundation of innovation, integrity, and execution, VMV delivers high-performance solutions that support mission success at scale.

