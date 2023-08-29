MORI Associates Welcomes Daniel Deans as President and Chief Operating Officer

"MORI Associates' visionary approach resonates with today's dynamic landscape, catering to evolving needs and challenges. By expanding service levels, enhancing capabilities, and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation, we are aligning with the demands of a changing world." - Dan Deans Tweet this

Dan Deans' appointment as President and COO is a strategic move to further enhance MORI Associates' leadership and capabilities. With a distinguished career spanning more than three decades in the aerospace, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and chemical manufacturing industries, Dan Deans brings a wealth of executive leadership, business development, and aerospace engineering expertise to his new role. Notably, his tenure as the Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer for Axient LLC, a key player in the defense, aerospace, and cyberspace markets, underscores his prowess in business development and growth strategy.

What excites Dan most about MORI Associates is the company's commitment to harnessing collective potential and integrating fresh perspectives, mirroring his own strategic approach. Just as industries have evolved through innovative models, Dan sees MORI Associates as poised to offer new dimensions of value and service to its clients and partners.

As Dan articulates, "MORI Associates' visionary approach resonates with today's dynamic landscape, catering to evolving needs and challenges. By expanding service levels, enhancing capabilities, and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation, we are aligning with the demands of a changing world."

MORI Associates' strategic recalibration of its leadership team signifies a commitment to exploring uncharted horizons while remaining rooted in its foundation of excellence. The company's dedication to delivering exceptional value and embracing change aligns with Dan's enthusiasm for propelling the organization toward remarkable achievements. Dan joins the rest of MORI's exemplary leadership team:

Michelle Hershey - Deputy CEO and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO)

- Deputy CEO and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Blake Hershey - Chief Growth Officer (CGO)

- Chief Growth Officer (CGO) Shanaz Amirjafari - Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Dan's priority as President and COO will encompass refining operational strategies, guiding program execution, and overseeing our Programs, IT and Growth landscape. His expertise in leading global teams, spearheading growth initiatives and driving small businesses to substantial growth positions him as a key driver of the company's strategic vision.

Shanaz Amirjafari, Founder and CEO of MORI Associates, highlighted, "Dan's blend of strategic vision and strategic acumen perfectly complements our commitment to transformative solutions. We are confident that his leadership will amplify our capacity to deliver unmatched value to our clients and foster innovation within our team."

To learn more about how MORI Associates is revolutionizing its approach to technology and innovation, please visit http://www.moriassociates.com.

About MORI Associates:

With a legacy spanning more than 25 years, MORI Associates has consistently been a trailblazer in Information Technology, Strategic Communications, Multimedia Solutions, and Engineering for Government Agencies and Fortune 500 clients. Fueled by an unwavering commitment to customer service, innovation, and the empowerment of its workforce, MORI Associates remains dedicated to providing bespoke solutions that propel mission success for its esteemed clientele.

Media Contact

Alicia Ortiz, MORI Associates, 301-468-6674, [email protected], moriassociates.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE MORI Associates