MORI Associates Welcomes Gabe Garrett as Senior Vice President of Space and Defense

Garrett's experience in the industry is both extensive and impressive. Prior to joining MORI Associates, he served as Account Vice President at SAIC, where he led the Human Space Exploration and Operations Solutions division. There, he was responsible for the strategy, growth, and operations of SAIC's programs that support NASA's human space flight-related mission across multiple NASA centers, ensuring delivered performance was innovative, efficient and exceeding customer and mission requirements. Before SAIC, he held leadership roles at Engility Corporation, leading operations and growth of the Civil Space and Missile Defense (CSMD) division. He began his career at ARES Corporation, where he gained engineering experience with spacecraft, launch vehicles, and mission systems and led business development for space and defense pursuits. Garrett's space systems technical background, coupled with his expertise in business development and program operations, makes him uniquely qualified to lead MORI's expansion in the space and defense sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gabe Garrett to the MORI Associates leadership team," said Shanaz Amirjafari, Founder and CEO of MORI Associates. "Gabe's track record in spearheading complex space and defense programs, coupled with his deep understanding of these vital sectors, make him the ideal leader to drive our growth and innovation in these areas. His forward-thinking approach and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to support our clients' critical missions and expand our influence and impact in the industry."

"I am delighted to welcome Gabe to our Executive leadership team," stated Dan Deans, President and COO of MORI Associates. "Over the past 15 years, Gabe and I have both collaborated on teams and competed in the industry, and I'm truly pleased to have him on our side now. He is a brilliant strategist, excellent with customers and employees alike, and brings a depth and breadth of experience in the areas where MORI is growing."

"I am honored to join MORI Associates at such an exciting time in the company's evolution," said Gabe Garrett. "The work we do in the space and defense sectors is of paramount importance, and I look forward to building on MORI's strong foundation to deliver innovative solutions that meet the complex needs of our clients."

About MORI Associates:

With a legacy spanning more than 25 years, MORI Associates has consistently been a trailblazer in Information Technology, Strategic Communications, Multimedia Solutions, and Engineering for Government Agencies and Fortune 500 clients. Fueled by an unwavering commitment to customer service, innovation, and the empowerment of its workforce, MORI Associates remains dedicated to providing bespoke solutions that propel mission success for its esteemed clientele.

