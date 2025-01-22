MORI Associates Welcomes New Additions to Leadership Team; Fischer and Samson to Bolster Growth in Aerospace, Engineering, and Technology Sectors

"I look forward to partnering with Beth and Patience to drive our expansion into new and emerging markets, where we will continue to leverage MORI's expertise and capabilities to deliver impactful solutions for our customers." - Shanaz Amirjafari Post this

"We're at an exciting inflection point in the aerospace and defense sectors where technological innovation is driving significant change," said Blake Hershey, Chief Growth Officer of MORI Associates. "Beth and Patience are outstanding leaders and bring deep expertise and a vision for the future that will help propel MORI forward as we support our customers in these rapidly evolving markets. Their experience in scaling operations, driving business development, and delivering mission-ready solutions is precisely what we need to build upon our momentum and drive continued growth."

Fischer brings over 25 years of experience in the aerospace sector, both in industry and the government, to her role at MORI. As Senior Director for Business Development at Sierra Space Corporation, she focused on supporting NASA's human spaceflight programs, identifying growth opportunities, and aligning the company's capabilities with the evolving needs of space missions. Prior to Sierra Space, Fischer held leadership roles at SAIC, Vectrus Systems Corporation, Intuitive Machines, and Honeywell Technology Solutions, where she helped expand complex aerospace programs, support large federal contracts, and scale operations. Previous to working in industry, Fischer was an influential leader as a NASA civil servant serving as the Associate Director for Johnson Space Center (JSC) Engineering, Deputy Director of JSC Center Operations, and a systems engineer for the International Space Station.

"MORI's commitment to advancing space technologies and mission-critical solutions is impressive, and I'm eager to leverage my experience to help grow the company's aerospace and space systems engineering capabilities," said Fischer. "I look forward to collaborating with our partners to drive forward-thinking solutions for NASA and other key customers."

Samson joins MORI with a wealth of leadership experience in business development, corporate strategy, and cross-functional team management. Previously, she served as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Axient, where she led the company through significant transformation, overseeing strategic communications, marketing, public relations, and corporate responsibility efforts. In this role, she played a pivotal role in the integration of four companies into Axient, driving rebranding efforts to establish Axient's new identity in the market. As Vice President of Corporate Development at QuantiTech (Axient's predecessor), she managed BD activities and personnel, driving growth across all business segments. She also held leadership roles at Noblis, Leidos, and SAIC, where she contributed to growth initiatives across aerospace, defense, and technology sectors. Samson's expertise in aligning business strategy with operational success will play a key role in driving MORI's continued expansion.

"I'm excited to join MORI Associates at such a pivotal time for the company and the industries we serve," said Samson. "With the rapid growth and innovation taking place in engineering and technology, there's never been a more exciting moment to help lead strategic initiatives that drive mission success. I look forward to working alongside the team to drive sustainable growth, enhance strategic partnerships, and contribute to the continued success of our clients."

The addition of Fischer and Samson underscores MORI's commitment to expanding its leadership team to meet the growing demand for advanced engineering, technology, and space solutions. Their combined expertise in business development, space systems, operations, and strategy will drive innovation and continued success as MORI supports national security, space exploration, and technological advancement.

To learn more about MORI Associates and its commitment to advancing technologies that drive mission success, please visit www.moriassociates.com.

About MORI Associates:

With a legacy spanning more than 25 years, MORI Associates has consistently been a trailblazer in Information Technology, Strategic Communications, Multimedia Solutions, and Engineering for Government Agencies and Fortune 500 clients. Fueled by an unwavering commitment to customer service, innovation, and the empowerment of its workforce, MORI Associates remains dedicated to providing bespoke solutions that propel mission success for its esteemed clientele.

Media Contact

Alicia Ortiz, MORI Associates, 1 301-468-6674, [email protected], MORI Associates

SOURCE MORI Associates