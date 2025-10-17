Morinaga Launches Bifidobacterium breve MCC1274 for Cognitive Health

"The science behind MCC1274 is nothing short of remarkable," said Dominique Ostrander, General Manager of Morinaga Nutritional Foods." Post this

In a world where memory and mental sharpness are top wellness priorities, MCC1274 enters the market backed by rigorous human clinical trials, neuroimaging data, and mechanistic research. This cutting-edge probiotic strain is derived from Human-Residential Bifidobacteria (HRB) and developed specifically to meet the demands of consumers seeking non-pharmaceutical cognitive support as they age.

"The science behind MCC1274 is nothing short of remarkable," said Dominique Ostrander, General Manager of Morinaga Nutritional Foods. "With the rise of mild cognitive impairment and the consumer shift toward proactive brain health, MCC1274 delivers an unprecedented combination of clinical validation, safety, and scalability."

Clinically Proven Brain Support

MCC1274 has been shown in peer-reviewed clinical studies to:

Improve memory, attention, and executive function

Reduce hippocampal atrophy in neuroimaging scans

Support cognitive performance in adults with mild cognitive impairment (MCI)

Unlike many cognitive supplements on the market, MCC1274's benefits are rooted in gut-brain axis research and reinforced by preclinical models showing reduced inflammation and neuronal protection.

Global Innovation, Local Execution

Already recognized in Japan and parts of Asia for its cognitive benefits, MCC1274 is now available for B2B licensing, formulation into finished products, and branded supplement development in the U.S. and other global markets.

