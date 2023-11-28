Morphisec Fortifies Capabilities with Next-gen Risk-Based Vulnerability Prioritization for Exposure Management

Morphisec's risk-based vulnerability prioritization capability prioritizes the vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk, based on a unique risk profile. It combines threat intelligence with business context and usage data, delivering continuous and customized risk-based patching prioritization. Post this

"Current vulnerability management methods are focused mostly on identifying vulnerabilities, but don't offer the context required to help teams prioritize the vulnerabilities with the greatest risk where mitigation and patching efforts needs to be focussed." said Michael Gorelik, Chief Technology Officer at Morphisec. "The result is an overwhelming list of vulnerabilities that aren't appropriately prioritized which adds stress to the already overburdened IT Security operations team. Vulnerability exploitation is a leading cause of breaches — without a risk-based approach to vulnerability management organizations face greater risk of advanced attacks like ransomware."

Morphisec's risk-based vulnerability prioritization capability prioritizes the vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk, based on an organization's unique risk profile. It combines threat intelligence with business context, application and device usage data, delivering continuous and customized risk-based patching prioritization.

Key features include:

Business Context Risk Prioritization: Grouping and prioritization of risk according to business functions, services, and critical assets, for example: web-facing applications, databases, financial transaction systems, and systems containing PII and corporate IP.

Host Exposure Scoring (HES): Morphisec's proprietary HES scoring represents the aggregated value of all vulnerabilities on each host/device based on criticality, exploitability, usage, and exposure, facilitating clear prioritization of vulnerability remediation efforts.

Application Driven Risk Prioritization: Enables organizations to execute remediation efforts according to the most exposed applications, mapping their attached CVEs and impacted hosts. Morphisec's proprietary dashboards aggregate application risk in the event of multiple vulnerabilities, enabling effective prioritization.

Exploitability Driven Prioritization using EPSS and CISA KEV : Morphisec augments CVSS scoring with the Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS) and CISA Known Exploited Vulnerability (KEV) listing. This provides analytics based on multiple threat feeds to provide both a probability of exploitability, and well as a combined listing of known exploitations.

: Morphisec augments CVSS scoring with the Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS) and CISA Known Exploited Vulnerability (KEV) listing. This provides analytics based on multiple threat feeds to provide both a probability of exploitability, and well as a combined listing of known exploitations. Continuous Usage Based Scoring: Applications under intensive use are at a higher priority for patching since their exposure time is increased vs. applications that are infrequently used or unused. Morphisec's continuous usage scoring can drive remediation efforts based on the organization's actual environment and active processes.

Patchless Protection and Threat Prevention using Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD): Morphisec AMTD protects application memory, prevents malicious memory exploitation, and malicious access to system APIs, processes and resources, providing compensating controls to protect applications from exploitation until security patches are applied.

"Morphisec is a prevention-first technology company," said Gorelik. "These capabilities take risk and exposure management to the next level, helping customers reduce total cost of ownership. With Morphisec, teams realize benefits throughout the attack lifecycle. The days of depending solely on CVSS for vulnerability management are behind us."

Morphisec's prevention-first security (powered by AMTD) uses a patented zero-trust at-execution technology to proactively block advanced and evasive attacks. As an application loads to memory space, the platform's three-step prevention process uses its AMTD technology to morph and conceal process structures, protecting code memory and uses lightweight skeleton traps to deceive attackers. Unable to access original resources, malicious code injection fails, thereby stopping and logging attacks with full forensic details.

According to Gartner: "Combining AMTD solutions at different layers of the technology stack provides innovation leaders with a highly effective 'defense in depth' strategy that significantly improves overall security posture."

Morphisec is trusted by more than 5,000 companies and prevents more than 30,000 attacks daily across more than nine million protected endpoints. Security professionals and industry analysts can experience Morphisec AMTD and access case studies by visiting: www.morphisec.com/demo.

[1] Gartner Emerging Tech: Security — Tech Innovators in Automated Moving Target Defense, Mark Pohto, Carl Manion, 07 June 2023

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Morphisec:

Morphisec provides prevention-first security against the most advanced threats to stop the attacks that others don't, from endpoint to the cloud. Morphisec's software is powered by Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) technology, the next evolution of cybersecurity.

AMTD stops ransomware, supply chain attacks, zero-days, and other advanced attacks. Leading analysts indicate that AMTD is the future of cyber. AMTD provides an ultra-lightweight, Defense-in-Depth security layer to fortify solutions like NGAV, EPP and EDR/XDR. We close their runtime memory security gap against the undetectable cyberattacks with no performance impact or extra staff needed. Over 5,000 organizations trust Morphisec to protect nine million Windows and Linux servers, workloads, and endpoints. Morphisec stops thousands of advanced attacks daily at Lenovo/Motorola, TruGreen, Covenant Health, Citizens Medical Center, and many more. http://www.morphisec.com/Learn more at www.morphisec.com.

Media Contact

Michael Gerard, Morphisec, 1 (617) 775-1282, [email protected], www.morphisec.com

SOURCE Morphisec