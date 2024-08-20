Morphisec Identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Endpoint and Workspace Security, 2024 Report

"AMTD promises to reduce security operations staffing requirements by reducing the false-positive rates of detection and response technologies, reducing impact breadth and enhancing the prevention of advanced attacks." Post this

Evasive and sophisticated attacks are growing in frequency; a mix of old and new techniques are supporting AI-driven attack methods to successfully bypass traditional endpoint security measures. Emerging technologies like AMTD offer innovative solutions that can strengthen attack surface management and ensure scalable security.

"Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) for singular protection carries risks," said Brad LaPorte, Gartner veteran and CMO at Morphisec. "EDR relies on traditional detection and response methods that can't detect or stop unknown or evasive attacks before they can cause damage. Enhancing EDR and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions with AMTD supports operational resiliency and comprehensive security coverage that fortifies the attack surface."

According to Gartner: "AMTD technologies have emerged that are capable of delivering new value in defending against the backdrop of an overemphasis on detection and response strategies that are failing to prevent breaches."

The Hype Cycle for Endpoint and Workspace Security, 2024 report helps security and risk management leaders in identifying technologies to bolster endpoint and workspace protections. It covers:

On the Rise technologies, including Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD)

Business impact

User recommendations

Drivers

Obstacles

Sample Vendors

Security practitioners can download a complimentary copy of the report by visiting: https://engage.morphisec.com/gartner-hype-cycle-2024

About Morphisec

Morphisec provides prevention-first security against the most advanced threats to stop the attacks that others don't, from endpoint to the cloud. Morphisec's software is powered by Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) technology, the next evolution of cybersecurity.

AMTD stops ransomware, supply chain attacks, zero-days, and other advanced attacks. Over 7,000 organizations trust Morphisec to protect nine million Windows and Linux servers, workloads, and endpoints. Morphisec stops thousands of advanced attacks daily at Lenovo/Motorola, TruGreen, Covenant Health, Citizens Medical Center, and many more. Learn more at www.morphisec.com.

