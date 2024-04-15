Morphisec Launches Anti-Ransomware Assurance Suite Powered by Automated Moving Target Defense

Created with the support and input of customers, industry analysts, the Anti-Ransomware Assurance Suite seamlessly integrates with an organization's current endpoint protection array, enhancing existing protection capabilities to deliver comprehensive and holistic adaptive exposure management. Post this

"Current exposure management tools and technologies lack the proactive and preventative capabilities that teams need to effectively prioritize vulnerability remediation," said Ron Reinfeld, CEO at Morphisec. "Optimized exposure management is key to achieving resiliency. Created with the support and input of customers, industry analysts, the Anti-Ransomware Assurance Suite seamlessly integrates with an organization's current endpoint protection array, enhancing existing protection capabilities to deliver comprehensive and holistic adaptive exposure management."

The Anti-Ransomware Assurance Suite provides three distinct layers of anti-ransomware protection, pre-emptively reducing the organization's exposure, and proactively preventing attacks at multiple phases. Additionally, it protects critical system resources and data when ransomware attempts to execute, reducing mean time to recovery.

Anti-Ransomware Assurance Suite modules include:

Adaptive Exposure Management — Helps organizations adapt by elevating the overall security posture and pre-emptively defending against attacks. Adaptive Exposure Management prioritizes vulnerabilities, automates the assessment and validation of an organization's security controls, identifies high-risk software, and addresses security misconfigurations.

Infiltration Protection — Prevents the execution of ransomware attacks at early infiltration stages with Morphisec's prevention-first AMTD technology that constantly changes a system's attack surface. This makes it harder for attackers to exploit vulnerabilities as the attack surface is always shifting.

Impact Protection — Defends systems against the ransomware impact phase with dedicated anti-ransomware protection that proactively defends critical assets and files with a prevention-first decoy strategy. This minimizes recovery times and strengthens an organization's anti-ransomware stance.

"Many dedicated security controls are available to solve the ransomware problem, yet attacks continue," said Michael Gorelik, CTO at Morphisec. "Specific point in time solutions don't deliver the holistic approach teams need for cyber defense assurance. Much like an earthquake event, damage severity radiates from a breach's hypocenter. The Anti-Ransomware Assurance Suite helps organizations improve their overall security posture, get better visibility to threat exposure, and ensure operational readiness for rapid response and recovery, all of which ensure blast radius resiliency."

"Ransomware has become a global economy and big business — all organizations are at increased risk of attack," said Brad LaPorte, former Gartner Analyst and CMO at Morphisec. "Exposure is the attack surface. With the Anti-Ransomware Assurance Suite, organizations get a clear understanding of their attack surface, identify the unique factors that affect it, and gain the ability to address those factors before impact."

Morphisec prevents more than 30,000 attacks daily across more than nine million protected endpoints and 7,000 global customers. Security professionals can see the Anti-Ransomware Assurance Suite in action and request a demo by visiting: https://www.morphisec.com/schedule

Morphisec provides prevention-first security against the most advanced threats to stop the attacks that others don't, from endpoint to the cloud. Its Anti-Ransomware Assurance Suite, powered by Automated Moving Target Defense, pre-emptively reduces an organization's exposure to cyber risk, proactively prevents advanced threats and ensures optimal anti-ransomware defense. Over 7,000 organizations trust Morphisec to protect nine million Windows and Linux servers, workloads, and endpoints. Learn more at www.morphisec.com.

