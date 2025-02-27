Morphisec Launches Ransomware-Free Guarantee, Offering Customers Peace of Mind with Anti-Ransomware Assurance

"Our Ransomware-Free Guarantee is a testament to the strength of our solutions and our accountability to our customers. We don't just fortify endpoints; we stand by our results, ensuring that businesses can operate with confidence in today's complex threat landscape," said Ron Reinfeld, CEO. Post this

BOSTON and BEER-SHEVA, Israel, Feb. 27, 2025 Morphisec, a trusted global leader in prevention-first Anti-Ransomware protection, today announced the launch of its Ransomware-Free Guarantee, a bold initiative designed to provide customers with ultimate confidence in their cybersecurity defenses. As part of the Anti-Ransomware Assurance Policy, this program offers a full subscription refund and expert incident response services in the rare event of a ransomware breach despite the use of Morphisec solutions.

The Ransomware-Free Guarantee reflects Morphisec's unwavering commitment to protecting organizations from the devastating impacts of ransomware attacks. With its laser focus on Anti-Ransomware Assurance, Morphisec has become the trusted cybersecurity vendor for over 7,000 organizations worldwide, safeguarding over 9 million endpoints and stopping 100% of ransomware attacks at the endpoint, giving organizations unmatched protection against advanced threats.

"At Morphisec, we are not just a cybersecurity vendor—we are the partner that organizations trust to prevent ransomware before it happens," said Ron Reinfeld, Chief Executive Officer at Morphisec. "Our Ransomware-Free Guarantee is a testament to the strength of our solutions and our accountability to our customers. We don't just fortify endpoints; we stand by our results, ensuring that businesses can operate with confidence in today's complex threat landscape."

"Morphisec stops attacks in memory dead," said Rick Schibler, VP IT at Kentucky Trailer. "We actually experienced an attempted ransomware attack, and it wasn't successful. Morphisec stopped that attack cold." This firsthand account underscores Morphisec's effectiveness in delivering real-world protection against ransomware.

Key Details of the Ransomware-Free Guarantee

Under the Anti-Ransomware Assurance Policy, if a ransomware breach occurs within six months of signing a Sales Order, despite the use of Morphisec's solutions, the company will provide:

A Full Refund: 100% of the customer's subscription fees.

Incident Response Support: Expert assistance from Morphisec's internal Incident Response team to investigate, contain, and manage the ransomware breach, valued up to the contracted limit.

The guarantee is supported by clear conditions to ensure collaboration and adherence to security best practices, such as full deployment of Morphisec solutions across all endpoints and following tailored recommendations to reduce risk exposure.

Leading with Preemptive Cyber Defense

This program is part of Morphisec's broader mission to lead the industry in Preemptive Cyber Defense, a category defined by Gartner and projected to be adopted by 75% of security solutions by 2030. Preemptive Cyber Defense focuses on stopping ransomware and other advanced threats before they succeed, marking a shift away from reactive detection and response solutions.

"Cybersecurity must evolve from reactive to proactive, and Morphisec is leading that charge," said Richard Benigno, Chief Revenue Officer at Morphisec. "With our Ransomware-Free Guarantee, we are not just offering protection; we are delivering accountability and redefining what it means to be a trusted cybersecurity partner. Morphisec is the go-to solution for organizations that demand proven results and true peace of mind."

A Vision for the Future

Morphisec's Ransomware-Free Guarantee is a bold step in its mission to set a new standard for cybersecurity accountability. By focusing on prevention-first strategies and leveraging patented Automated Moving Target Defense, Morphisec empowers organizations to adapt, protect, and defend against the rising costs and sophistication of ransomware attacks.

Security leaders and practitioners can learn more about Morphisec's Ransomware-Free Guarantee and how prevention-first security is transforming the fight against ransomware at www.morphisec.com or inquire about the ransomware-free guarantee today.

About Morphisec

Morphisec provides prevention-first security against ransomware, trusted by over 7,000 organizations globally to protect millions of endpoints and workloads daily. As the leading Anti-Ransomware Protection solution, Morphisec is redefining Preemptive Cyber Defense for businesses of all sizes across the globe. Learn more at www.morphisec.com.

