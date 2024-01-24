Morphisec Recognized as a Sample Vendor in Two Concurrent Gartner Emerging Tech Reports

Per Gartner, "AMTD makes it harder for attackers to identify and exploit vulnerabilities by dynamically modifying system conﬁgurations, software stack or network characteristics. This proactive approach helps to improve cyber defense and mitigate the risk of successful attacks." Post this

AMTD protects workstations, servers and workloads with a proactive, prevention-first approach. AMTD technology uses polymorphism to move, change and obfuscate the runtime memory environment, creating a continually changing, unpredictable attack surface. It prevents vulnerability exploitation and interrupts the progression of cyberattacks, using lightweight skeleton traps to deceive attackers and stop the ability to gain persistence in target organizations.

Per Gartner, "AMTD makes it harder for attackers to identify and exploit vulnerabilities by dynamically modifying system conﬁgurations, software stack or network characteristics. This proactive approach helps to improve cyber defense and mitigate the risk of successful attacks."1

Furthermore, Gartner states that: "Product leaders must recognize that for every attack prevented using AMTD, the downstream implications on security operations and IR personnel time, data processing, analysis, latent response, false positive volume and forensics costs can be signiﬁcantly reduced."1

"Cybersecurity leaders should adopt AMTD as a Defense in Depth strategy," said Michael Gorelik, CTO at Morphisec. "With the many destructive ransomware attacks occurring daily, the adaptation of the proactive security strategy with AMTD offers organizations a stronger defence mechanism and helps solve genuine business pain points. By constantly shifting the attack surface, AMTD introduces dynamism that reduces exposure and disables the attackers' framework. Morphisec's mechanisms enhance cyber-resilience by preventing attacks in early stages. This is particularly crucial in today's reality of security teams grappling with resource constraints."

Morphisec AMTD provides:

Anti-ransomware – Advanced ransomware protection leveraging dedicated AMTD mechanisms for safeguarding against ransomware attacks, from early attack stages to the impact/encryption phase.

Credential theft protection – Advanced credential theft protection leveraging AMTD for safeguarding against Infostealer/credential stealing attacks

Enhanced cyber-resilience: Implementing AMTD to efficiently mitigate the costs associated with recovery from advanced, previously unknown evasive threats, thereby bolstering overall cyber defense strategy.

Prevention-first security: Prevents threats without prior knowledge: signatures, behavioral patterns, or indicators of attacks (IoAs).

Operational efficiency: Providing simple installation with negligible performance impact and no additional staffing requirements.

Lower IT and security costs: Significantly reducing security analyst alert triage time and costs due to early prevention, exact threat classification and prioritization of high-risk alerts.

Risk-based vulnerability prioritization for exposure management: Empowering organizations with continuous business context and risk-driven remediation recommendations, enabling effective prioritization of patching processes and reduced exposure with patchless protection, powered by AMTD.

Flexible deployment: Offering a SaaS-based, multi-tenant and API-driven platform.

The Gartner report notes: "Clearly, we need a new strategy of defense as organizations continue to fall prey to common exploitation methods. Government institutions, financial services, healthcare and insurance industries prioritize cybersecurity over compliance, and are logically prime candidates for adopting enhanced AMTD functionality. These vertical industries often prefer the strongest security measures and deal heavily with advanced threat actors."1

Morphisec prevents more than 30,000 attacks daily across more than nine million protected endpoints and 7,000 global customers. Security professionals can access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Emerging Tech: Security — AMTD Transforms Endpoint Protection report by visiting: <URL>

About Morphisec:

Morphisec provides prevention-first security against the most advanced threats to stop the

attacks that others don't, from endpoint to the cloud. Morphisec's software is powered by

Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) technology, the next evolution of cybersecurity.

AMTD stops ransomware, supply chain attacks, zero-days, and other advanced attacks. Over 7,000 organizations trust Morphisec to protect nine million Windows and Linux servers, workloads, and endpoints. Morphisec stops thousands of advanced attacks daily at Lenovo/Motorola, TruGreen, Covenant Health, Citizens Medical Center, and many more. Learn more at www.morphisec.com.

