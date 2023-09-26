Morphisec Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Report for Endpoint Security, 2023

"AMTD‥shifts‥from 'detect and respond' to 'proactive deception and unpredictable change' to make it tougher for attackers to exploit vulnerabilities in a targeted IT environment." Tweet this

Sophisticated and undetectable threats including in-memory, fileless and ransomware attacks increasingly bypass traditional security controls and now account for 30 percent of attacks detected in the wild. Recent examples include a new variant of Chaes Malware targeting financial and logistics companies, GuLoader, an advanced threat targeting legal and investment firms in the US and InvalidPrinter, a highly stealthy loader that had zero detection on Virus Total for an extended period.

Per the report: "Automated moving target defense (AMTD) is a set of technologies that combine deception techniques with unpredictable automated changes to an endpoint, its configuration or via memory morphing, software-defined networks, containerization, cryptography or other modifications to runtime elements, making it much harder for attackers to identify and exploit vulnerabilities."

"We believe that the Gartner Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security, 2023 denotes an evolution in endpoint protection," said Michael Gorelik, CTO at Morphisec. "Adversaries are adapting and refining attack techniques to successfully bypass traditional security technology. Industry-standard endpoint solutions detect and retroactively remediate attacks; whereas AMTD technology disrupts kills chains to prevent attacks from occurring in the first place."

Morphisec's ultra-lightweight prevention-first security technology (powered by AMTD) uses a patented zero-trust at execution technology to proactively block evasive attacks deterministically, rather than probabilistically. The technology creates a dynamic and unpredictable attack surface. Unable to access the original resources, the malicious actor fails in their objectives, and instead falls into decoy traps, providing full visibility and detailed logs for forensic analysis. AMTD fortifies EDR and other endpoint solutions, offering enhanced endpoint security capabilities, broader attack surface protection and improved exposure management.

"Morphisec is natively comfortable," said Richard Kirschner, Manager of Infrastructure and Access Security at Merrick Bank, a Morphisec customer. "From a product perspective, it's a solution that fits a layered approach."

The Gartner report advises that "users evaluating automated‥moving‥target defense should prioritize AMTD as an optional defensive strategy and technology portfolio augmentation if they are in certain verticals that have a high criticality of defense."

Morphisec is trusted by over 5,000 companies, protecting more than nine million endpoints and servers from ransomware and other advanced attacks. Security professionals and industry analysts can experience Morphisec AMTD and access customer success stories and use cases by visiting: www.morphisec.com/demo.

About Morphisec:

Morphisec has redefined the concept of prevention-first cybersecurity from endpoint to the cloud. We provide real-time application inventory and risk visibility, and secure device memory at runtime to prevent the most damaging, undetectable attacks others don't. We add a powerful, ultra-lightweight, Defense-in-Depth layer to augment solutions like NGAV, EPP, EDR, and XDR and close their in-memory security gap against these cyberattacks. Morphisec's Automated Moving Target Defense and anti-ransomware technology proactively prevents supply chain attacks, ransomware, fileless attacks, zero-days, and other advanced, evasive attacks. Over 5,000 organizations trust Morphisec to protect nine million Windows and Linux servers and endpoints. Every day Morphisec stops thousands of stealthy and advanced attacks at companies such as Motorola, TruGreen, Covenant Health, PACCAR, Citizens Medical Center, and many more.‥http://www.morphisec.com

