Morris Injury Law Celebrates Impactful Results of Sold-Out Sponsored YMCA Event

Morris Injury Law's Sponsorship of the YMCA "Fore A Better Us" golf tournament raises 73k for the Las Vegas community.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morris Injury Law is excited to announce the resounding success of the YMCA "Fore A Better Us" golf tournament, an event that showcased unwavering community support and commitment to making a positive impact. This year's tournament, the third consecutive year sponsored by Morris Injury Law, surpassed all expectations, and made an unforgettable impact on the local Las Vegas community.

Through the joint efforts of dedicated participants and generous sponsors, a staggering sum of approximately $73,000.00 was raised for the community. These funds will play a pivotal role in advancing the YMCA's mission of nurturing the community's well-being through youth development, promoting healthy living, and fostering social responsibility.

The 30th YMCA "Fore A Better Us" golf tournament captured the hearts of the community, resulting in a sold-out event of 160 participants that demonstrated the profound enthusiasm and commitment of Las Vegas residents.

The event brought together a diverse spectrum of individuals, including YMCA Board members, corporate representatives, philanthropists, and community leaders. The shared purpose of giving back, having fun, and forging meaningful connections infused the atmosphere with palpable energy and camaraderie.

Morris Injury Law extends its sincerest gratitude to the YMCA of Southern Nevada, all participants, sponsors, and supporters who played an integral role in making this event a resounding success. The collective compassion and unwavering commitment to community betterment are the driving forces behind events like the tournament.

For more information, visit https://www.morrisinjurylaw.com/.

About Morris Injury Law

Morris Injury Law is a Las Vegas personal injury law firm committed to advocating for individuals who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. With a strong dedication to justice and community betterment, Morris Injury Law is proud to support events like the YMCA "Fore A Better Us" golf tournament, which embodies the values of compassion, unity, and positive change.

Media Contact

Charlotte Arkwright, Exults Digital Marketing, 9547739920, charlotte.arkwright@exults.com

SOURCE Exults Digital Marketing