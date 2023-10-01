Morris Injury Law Proudly Sponsors UNLV Law Students at the LVNBA's Annual Scholarship & Awards Gala

Morris Injury Law proudly sponsors the Bryan K. Scott Book Scholarships at the LVNBA's "Soul Train" Annual Scholarship & Awards Gala.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morris Injury Law is honored to announce its sponsorship of the Las Vegas Chapter of the National Bar Association's (LVNBA) esteemed "Soul Train" Annual Scholarship & Awards Gala. This event, scheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2023, serves as a beacon of recognition and support for exceptional law students at William S. Boyd School of Law, the law school of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).

In the pursuit of fostering diversity and inclusivity within the legal realm, Morris Injury Law is proudly sponsoring the Bryan K. Scott Book Scholarships at this year's gala. This sponsorship reaffirms the firm's steadfast commitment to supporting legal education and advancing opportunities for aspiring attorneys, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds.

Scott Morris, founder of Morris Injury Law, holds a deep-rooted connection to the cause. During his time as a law student, he was a proud recipient of the LVNBA's Judge Johnnie Rawlinson Scholarship, a testament to his unwavering dedication to legal excellence and community service.

The LVNBA's annual gala plays a pivotal role in empowering law students with scholarships, primarily focusing on those who exhibit a strong commitment to public and community service, with a special emphasis on aiding minority, low-income, and underserved communities within Clark County. Last year, the event awarded an impressive $41,000 in scholarships to deserving black and minority law students at UNLV.

Morris Injury Law extends its warm congratulations to the students honored in this celebration of academic excellence and community empowerment at the LVNBA's 2023 Scholarship & Awards Gala.

More About Morris Injury Law:

Morris Injury Law is a Las Vegas-based personal injury law firm dedicated to providing high-quality legal representation and personalized service to clients who have been injured due to the negligence of others.

The firm's commitment to community development, outreach, and service are essential parts of its mission to strengthen, enhance, and protect the local community.

