Morris Injury Law Set to Sponsor YMCA of Southern Nevada's 31st Annual 'Fore A Better Us' Y Golf Tournament

It's a privilege to once again be part of the 'For A Better Us' Y Golf Tournament, especially as we celebrate our fourth year of sponsorship and the event's 31st anniversary Post this

Scott Morris, the founder of Morris Injury Law, expressed his pride in supporting the YMCA's mission, highlighting the firm's dedication to making a tangible impact in the lives of Las Vegas residents. "It's a privilege to once again be part of the 'For A Better Us' Y Golf Tournament, especially as we celebrate our fourth year of sponsorship and the event's 31st anniversary," said Morris. "The YMCA's contribution to our community is immeasurable, and we are deeply committed to supporting its mission to create lasting positive effects for our neighbors throughout Las Vegas."

For updates on registration and how you can contribute, please visit the YMCA of Southern Nevada's website at https://www.lasvegasymca.org/.

About Morris Injury Law

Morris Injury Law is a Las Vegas-based personal injury law firm dedicated to providing high-quality legal representation and personalized service to clients who have been injured due to the negligence of others.

The firm's commitment to community development, outreach, and service are essential parts of its mission to strengthen, enhance, and protect the local community.

For more information on Morris Injury Law and its community initiatives, please visit https://www.morrisinjurylaw.com/ or contact 702-850-5555.

Media Contact

Charlotte Arkwright, Exults, 954 - 773 - 9920, [email protected], exults.com

SOURCE Morris Injury Law