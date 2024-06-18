Morrison Foerster Bolsters Global PE and M&A Capabilities in Tokyo with New Corporate Partner Gregory Salathé

Salathé brings three decades of global corporate and private equity experience to the firm, strengthening MoFo's 100+ attorney team in Japan

TOKYO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morrison Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce that Greg Salathé will be joining the firm as a partner in the Corporate Group. Mr. Salathé arrives with 30 years of international private equity and M&A experience, having practiced extensively in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and New York. Mr. Salathé will join the firm in September and will relocate to Tokyo shortly afterwards.*

Mr. Salathé joins Morrison Foerster from PAG, where he has served as Partner and Group General Counsel. PAG is one of the largest independent alternative fund managers in Asia, managing more than US$55 billion in capital across its private equity, real assets and credit & markets businesses. Prior to PAG, Mr. Salathé practiced at several global law firms in the U.S. and Asia.

Mr. Salathé has represented private funds extensively across Asia, including private equity acquisitions and buy-outs, real estate and infrastructure, and credit lending. In addition, Mr. Salathé has been a trusted adviser to corporate clients on complex and high-value international transactions across numerous sectors, including financial services, hospitality and life sciences.

"We are thrilled to welcome Greg to the firm," said Ken Siegel, Managing Partner of Morrison Foerster's Tokyo office and head of the office's M&A team. "Private equity in Japan is booming, and we have seen deal volume and size increase dramatically since the end of Covid restrictions in Japan last year. Greg will help us meet our clients' growing need for seasoned, strategic, cross-border transactional advice. He gives a significant boost to our capabilities representing funds and companies investing in Japan and the region, further cementing our reputation as the top international law firm in Japan."

Mr. Salathé continues Morrison Foerster's strategic growth in Japan, including the recent addition of Stephen DeCosse, who joined the firm as Corporate partner in October 2023. Morrison Foerster's Tokyo office has over 100 US, UK and Japanese qualified attorneys and bengoshi, the largest and deepest presence of any global firm in Japan. The firm continues to handle many of the market's highest-profile and most complex M&A transactions and is the only international law firm ranked Band/Tier 1 for M&A in Japan by Chambers Global, Chambers Asia-Pacific, and The Legal 500 Asia Pacific.

"I am excited to be joining Morrison Foerster and returning to Tokyo where I practiced for over a decade prior to joining PAG," said Mr. Salathé. "Dealmaking in Japan is robust and on a positive trajectory, and I am excited to grow my private funds and corporate practice, which will complement the firm's exceptional global platform."

Mr. Salathé joins Morrison Foerster with a genuinely global practice, having practiced in Hong Kong, Singapore, New York (where he started his career), and Tokyo, where he was the office managing partner of a former firm. He has been recognized as a leading lawyer by The Legal 500 Asia Pacific. He holds a B.A. with Honors in History from Haverford College, Pennsylvania, and earned his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he was also published by the Virginia Law Review. Mr. Salathé is admitted to practice in New York.

*Upon his admission as Foreign Lawyer (Gaikokuho Jimu Bengoshi) in Japan

About Morrison Foerster

Morrison Foerster is a leading global law firm that transforms complexity into advantage for its clients. Our clients include some of the largest financial institutions, banks, consulting and accounting firms, and Fortune 100, technology, and life sciences companies. Highlighting the firm's commitment to client service, leadership in market-changing deals and impact litigation, and values-based culture, Morrison Foerster has been named to The American Lawyer's A-List for 20 of the ranking's 21 years. Year after year, the firm receives significant recognition from Chambers and The Legal 500 across their various guides, including Global, USA, Asia Pacific, Europe, UK, Latin America, and FinTech Legal. Our lawyers passionately care about delivering legal excellence while living our values. Morrison Foerster has a long-standing commitment to creating a culture that respects and celebrates differences, while providing an inclusive environment. The firm has achieved Mansfield Certification Plus since 2018 as a result of having at least 30 percent women, minority, LGBTQ+, and lawyers with disabilities representation across notable leadership roles and within the partnership. In addition, the firm was selected as the "Outstanding Firm for Diversity & Inclusion" as part of the Chambers Diversity & Inclusion Awards: USA 2023. Morrison Foerster also has a long history of commitment to the community and society through providing pro bono legal services, including litigating for civil rights and civil liberties, improving public education and fostering the wellbeing of children, advocating for veterans, promoting international human rights, enforcing the right to asylum, and safeguarding the environment. For more information, visit http://www.mofo.com.

Media Contact

Bridget Glynn, Morrison Foerster, (646) 220-5509, [email protected], mofo.com

SOURCE Morrison Foerster