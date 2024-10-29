Morrison Foerster Expands Capital Markets Footprint on the West Coast with Addition of Partner H. Thomas Felix, III in San Diego

MoFo expands Capital Markets footprint with addition of San Diego partner H. Thomas Felix III

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morrison Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of H. Thomas Felix, III (Tommy) as a partner in the firm's Capital Markets Group in the Transactions Department, based in the San Diego office. Felix brings to the firm over a decade of experience advising public and private companies, private equity firms, and investment banks on a multitude of legal matters, including leveraged buyouts, debt and equity offerings, initial public offerings, mergers & acquisitions, liability management transactions, cross-border transactions, securities law compliance issues, and stock exchange requirements.

"Tommy is a strong strategic addition to our Capital Markets team and underscores our commitment to expanding our top-tier team on the West Coast," said Justin Salon, chair of Morrison Foerster's global Capital Markets practice. "Tommy brings significant, well-established capital markets and finance expertise, particularly in the technology and life sciences sectors, in addition to strong client relationships that are complementary and adjacent to several other key practices at the firm, including emerging companies, private equity, and finance."

Prior to MoFo, Felix was a partner in the capital markets practice at another leading global firm, where he focused on the areas of corporate finance, securities regulation, and corporate governance. Over the span of his career, he has practiced in a variety of industries, including gaming, industrials, healthcare, retail, technology, telecommunications, transportation, life sciences, biotechnology, and financial services and asset management. Prior to his last firm, Felix spent eight years at two other firms focused on the areas of capital markets and finance.

"I am thrilled to join Morrison Foerster's award-winning Capital Markets team," said Felix. "The firm's renowned capital markets and global transactional capabilities, coupled with its well-known collaborative approach to complex deals and transactions, give me the ultimate platform to grow my practice on the ground in San Diego, while working alongside my new colleagues from across the firm to deliver high-quality service and strategic counsel to clients."

Felix's arrival highlights the continued expansion of the firm's Capital Markets Group. With Felix's addition, since the start of the year, the firm has added three partners to the practice, including Rhys Bortignon in New York and Ryan Adams in Washington, D.C.

