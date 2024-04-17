Morrison Foerster Welcomes Experienced Derivatives Lawyer Rhys Bortignon as a Partner in New York

"Having practiced at several large international law firms for well over a decade, Rhys brings to MoFo sophisticated derivatives transactions experience, and a strong global perspective of his clients' needs," said Justin Salon, chair of Morrison Foerster's global Capital Markets practice. Post this

"Having practiced at several large international law firms for well over a decade, Rhys brings to MoFo sophisticated derivatives transactions experience, and a strong global perspective of his clients' needs," said Justin Salon, chair of Morrison Foerster's global Capital Markets practice. "Rhys's ability to cover multiple asset classes within the derivatives field, as well as both U.S. and English law documentation, will be invaluable to our global clients seeking guidance with these types of matters, while expanding our capabilities and bench strength in these important areas."

Some of Bortignon's representative matters include representing the initial purchasers and the capped call transaction counterparties in a digital sports betting and gaming platform's offering of convertible senior notes, including the negotiation and execution of the associated capped call transactions; a global vehicle rental and leasing company with respect to its derivatives transactional and regulatory matters, including in connection with its international securitization platform and related financing activities; advising on the derivatives transactional and regulatory aspects of several high-profile project financing matters, including the representation of a group of 13 commercial banks in connection with a non-recourse senior secured financing of the redevelopment of multiple terminals of a major global airport in the United States; and representing an operator of power infrastructure in the United States and its applicable debtor subsidiaries in connection with the consummation of the strategic transactions contemplated by the company's chapter 11 plan of reorganization.

"Morrison Foerster is a global finance industry leader, and I am honored to join the firm and its award-winning Capital Markets team," said Bortignon. "I look forward to leveraging my U.S. and international derivatives experience and working with my new colleagues across the firm's offices to help our clients' tackle their most complex and diverse transactional needs across relevant jurisdictions on MoFo's exceptional global platform."

Prior to his most recent firm, Bortignon spent six years at two other prominent global law firms, based in Sydney, Australia and London, where he handled numerous complex derivatives and structured products matters. Bortignon frequently advises on U.S. derivatives regulatory matters, including matters related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. Additionally, his regulatory work often includes advising on complex cross-border issues.

Bortignon has co-authored several thought leadership pieces relating to current and proposed derivatives regulation in the United States. He has been named to Chambers USA's 2023 Capital Markets: Derivatives Up & Coming list and was named a Recommended Lawyer in The Legal 500 2023, Structured Finance: Derivatives and Structured Products. Bortignon has also worked on DEI-related pro bono matters, in addition to serving in mentoring roles at his previous firm.

Bortignon earned his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Wollongong, his Bachelor of Laws from the University of Wollongong, Law School, and his Master of Laws from the University of Sydney, Law School. He is admitted to the New York State, England and Wales, and New South Wales Bars.

About Morrison Foerster

Morrison Foerster is a leading global law firm that transforms complexity into advantage for its clients. Our clients include some of the largest financial institutions, banks, consulting and accounting firms, and Fortune 100, technology, and life sciences companies. Highlighting the firm's commitment to client service, leadership in market-changing deals and impact litigation, and values-based culture, Morrison Foerster has been named to The American Lawyer's A-List for 20 of the ranking's 21 years. Year after year, the firm receives significant recognition from Chambers and The Legal 500 across their various guides, including Global, USA, Asia Pacific, Europe, UK, Latin America, and FinTech Legal. Our lawyers passionately care about delivering legal excellence while living our values. Morrison Foerster has a longstanding commitment to creating a culture that respects and celebrates differences, while providing an inclusive environment. The firm has achieved Mansfield Certification Plus since 2018 as a result of having at least 30 percent women, minority, LGBTQ+, and lawyers with disabilities representation across notable leadership roles and within the partnership. In addition, the firm was selected as the "Outstanding Firm for Diversity & Inclusion" as part of the Chambers Diversity & Inclusion Awards: USA 2023. Morrison Foerster also has a long history of commitment to the community and society through providing pro bono legal services, including litigating for civil rights and civil liberties, improving public education and fostering the wellbeing of children, advocating for veterans, promoting international human rights, enforcing the right to asylum, and safeguarding the environment. For more information, visit https://www.mofo.com.

Media Contact

Carla Del Bove, Morrison Foerster, 646-387-5068, [email protected], https://www.mofo.com

SOURCE Morrison Foerster