Morrison Foerster Welcomes Experienced Restructuring Partner Oksana Lashko in New York

Lashko's arrival expands Morrison Foerster's premier Restructuring capabilities; underscores the firm's commitment to the growth of its global Restructuring team

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morrison Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of Oksana Lashko as a partner in the firm's Business Restructuring + Insolvency Group in the Transactions Department, based in the New York office. Lashko brings over 15 years of corporate restructuring and bankruptcy experience to the firm, representing debtors, creditors, official and ad hoc committees, and other significant parties-in-interest in a broad range of matters, including chapter 11 cases, out-of-court restructurings, cross-border insolvency matters, bankruptcy-related acquisitions, and insolvency-sensitive transactions and investments.

Lashko joins Morrison Foerster from another leading global firm, where she was a member of the Restructuring and Finance Group and built a successful creditors' committee practice. Lashko focuses her varied practice representing secured and unsecured creditors, including lenders and bondholders, and official and ad hoc committees in connection with both out-of-court restructurings and bankruptcy cases; buyers and sellers in distressed M&A transactions; various constituents with respect to complex litigation matters; and various constituents, on the company and creditor side, with respect to liability management transactions and all other aspects of corporate restructurings.

"Oksana is an outstanding lawyer and an excellent strategic addition to our restructuring team and our firm," said Lorenzo Marinuzzi, co-chair of Morrison Foerster's Business Restructuring + Insolvency Group. "Oksana's deep client relationships and extensive creditors' committee experience further expand our premier restructuring capabilities and enable us to service additional clients amid an increasingly robust and in-demand restructuring marketplace."

Some of Lashko's representative matters include representing official and ad hoc committees of a leading appliance manufacturer, a producer of power generation products, a full-service real estate company, multiple oil and gas and offshore drilling companies, a luxury retailer, an automotive supplier, and several shipping companies, as well as company-side representations involving a leading textbook publisher, printing and pulp producer companies, retail companies and a financial services provider.

"Morrison Foerster is an industry leader with a premier restructuring practice and team, not to mention deep capital markets and financing credentials and an exceptional global platform," said Lashko. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues across the firm's offices, to help advise our clients with their complex restructuring matters, while continuing to grow my committee practice on the ground in New York."

Prior to her most recent firm, Lashko spent nearly two years as a partner at another leading international firm based in New York, where she developed a premier official committee practice. Prior to that, she was at another prominent multinational firm, where she represented ad hoc creditor groups and private equity sponsors in bankruptcy and out of court restructuring and distressed transactions.

Lashko earned her B.A. from Colgate University and her J.D. summa cum laude from Brooklyn Law School. She is admitted to practice in New York.

