Morrison Foerster Welcomes Experienced Technology Transactions Partner William Wilson in New York

Wilson brings significant technology and IP counseling experience in tech and startups, adding further depth and expanding the firm's market-leading technology transactions and emerging companies footprint in New York

NEW YORK , July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morrison Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of William (Will) Wilson as a partner in the firm's Technology Transactions Group (TTG) in the Transactions Department, based in the New York office. Wilson brings to the firm over a decade of experience providing technology and IP counseling in all aspects of strategic licensing and technology transactions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances.

Wilson joins Morrison Foerster from another leading global firm, where he was a partner in the technology group. Wilson's practice focuses on advising startups, large corporate enterprises, and venture capital and private equity investors on business and technology transactions, including counseling, structuring, and negotiating deals across industries, with a particular focus on the fintech, software, and technology sectors.

"Will is a strong strategic addition to the New York office and to the firm. He brings substantial relationships and significant experience within the tech and startup ecosystem, adds further depth to our already stellar Technology Transactions and Emerging Companies practices, and expands our TTG capabilities and presence in New York," said Aaron Rubin, Chair of the firm's Technology Transactions Group.

"Morrison Foerster is a global destination firm for technology transactions, with equally impressive Emerging Companies, Venture Capital, IP, and Privacy practices, among others, which offer me the ideal platform to cultivate and grow my startup-focused practice here in New York City, while working alongside my new colleagues across the firm's offices to expand our market-leading technology transactions offerings in this region's thriving ecosystem," said Wilson.

Prior to his most recent firm, Wilson practiced at two other law firms, including another prominent technology-focused firm, where he handled sophisticated technology transactions. He has significant experience advising clients on intellectual property and commercial matters across a variety of strategic mergers, acquisitions, and corporate divestitures.

Wilson has been named a Recommended Lawyer for Patent Licensing by The Legal 500 United States. He is also certified as an Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) by the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

Wilson earned his B.B.A. from Belmont University and his J.D. and LL.M. from Washington University in St. Louis. He is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, and Missouri.

