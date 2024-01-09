Morrison Foerster Welcomes Tammy Davies as a Finance Partner in New York

Davies brings extensive direct lending experience to the firm; further expands Morrison Foerster's market leading Finance capabilities and team

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morrison Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of Tammy C. Davies as a partner in the firm's Finance Group, based in the New York office. Davies brings to the firm deep experience representing alternative lenders and investors in complex credit arrangements.

Davies joins Morrison Foerster from another leading global firm, where she was a member of the alternative lender and private credit and special situations groups. Davies' practice focuses on alternative lending, including financings with a junior capital component or multiple tranches of debt. Her experience encompasses a wide range of financing facilities, including mezzanine debt, second-lien loans, and bifurcated unitranche facilities, in the context of both U.S. and cross-border strategic and sponsor-backed leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, opportunistic credits, and debt restructurings. Davies advises clients across a broad array of industries, including technology, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, retail, media, gaming, manufacturing, and financial services.

"Tammy is a superb lawyer and an excellent addition to our Finance practice and our firm," said Darío Avram, co-chair of Morrison Foerster's Finance Group. "We are excited to add Tammy's significant experience to our growing direct lending practice, and we expect to generate a number of synergies with our Business Restructuring + Insolvency and Special Situations practices, among others."

"Tammy's addition underscores our commitment to growing our global Finance team, and in particular, the investment in our middle-market direct lending practice," added Yemi Tépé, also co-chair of Morrison Foerster's Finance Group. "Her entrepreneurial and collaborative approach will make her an excellent complement to our existing New York Finance team."

Some of Davies' representative matters include advising the agent and lenders in connection with a multi-jurisdictional second lien loan facility and preference share instrument issued in connection with the $4.3 billion acquisition of a NYSE-listed education company; representing the agent and "last-out" lenders in a $190 million bifurcated unitranche term facility in connection with the sponsor-backed acquisition of a personal care product manufacturer; advising the agent and lender in a $115 million first lien asset-backed revolving loan facility to a leading aerospace manufacturing company; and representing the agent and lender in connection with the structuring of a highly bespoke $70 million accounts receivable facility for a global manufacturer of engineered automotive systems.

"Given the firm's globally recognized reputation for developing innovative financing structures, MoFo is uniquely positioned to service the dynamic expansion and diversification of private credit in the middle market," said Davies. "I am thrilled to be joining MoFo's energetic and exceptionally collaborative global finance team and look forward to leveraging MoFo's deep capabilities and creativity in supporting our clients in their credit investments."

Davies was recently recognized as one of the leading women in the alternative credit market in the 2022 Leaders in Credit and Debt Finance Report published by Kayo. Since 2021, she has been involved in the Kayo Conference Series' Private Debt and Private Equity conferences as a moderator of industry panel discussions and fireside chats.

Davies earned her B.S. in Economics magna cum laude from the University of South Carolina and her J.D. cum laude from Wake Forest University, School of Law. She is admitted to practice in New York.

About Morrison Foerster

Morrison Foerster is a leading global law firm that transforms complexity into advantage for its clients. Our clients include some of the largest financial institutions, banks, consulting and accounting firms, and Fortune 100, technology, and life sciences companies. Highlighting the firm's commitment to client service, leadership in market-changing deals and impact litigation, and values-based culture, Morrison Foerster has been named to The American Lawyer's A-List for 20 of the ranking's 21 years. Year after year, the firm receives significant recognition from Chambers and The Legal 500 across their various guides, including Global, USA, Asia Pacific, Europe, UK, Latin America, and FinTech Legal. Our lawyers passionately care about delivering legal excellence while living our values. Morrison Foerster has a longstanding commitment to creating a culture that respects and celebrates differences, while providing an inclusive environment. The firm has achieved Mansfield Certification Plus since 2018 as a result of having at least 30 percent women, minority, LGBTQ+, and lawyers with disabilities representation across notable leadership roles and within the partnership. In addition, the firm was selected as the "Outstanding Firm for Diversity & Inclusion" as part of the Chambers Diversity & Inclusion Awards: USA 2023. Morrison Foerster also has a long history of commitment to the community and society through providing pro bono legal services, including litigating for civil rights and civil liberties, improving public education and fostering the wellbeing of children, advocating for veterans, promoting international human rights, enforcing the right to asylum, and safeguarding the environment. For more information, visit http://www.mofo.com.

Media Contact

Bridget Glynn, Morrison Foerster, (646) 220-5509, bglynn@mofo.com

SOURCE Morrison Foerster