Morrison Seger VC Partners announces $1.8M fund for BirdDog, amid rapid growth in 2023

Birddog founders Jonathan Lusk and Taylor Jackson say their highest goal is to ensure a fantastic experience for Hunters and ranch owners alike. "Taylor and I couldn't be more excited to partner with Morrison Seger as we grow BirdDog to be the premier platform for landowners and hunters to unite as we see lives changed in the outdoors," to do so they've assembled a team that includes some of the very best in the industry. Recent additions to the team includes Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners, 'MoSe', and MoSe founder, Rogers Healy. Healy sits on the advisory board for BirdDog.

"The passion I have witnessed through the leadership at BirdDog is something you don't see too often," Rogers Healy stated. "The founders really know what their goal is, and are really determined to cater to the next generation of outdoorsmen. I know this raise and the team of investors behind it will help them accomplish just that."

Rogers Healy, a seasoned entrepreneur, has over 20 years of investing experience. As a founder of multiple companies, ranging from the real estate to the memorabilia space, Rogers considers his secret weapon to be his eye for talent. As a business owner, Rogers knows what it takes, and what makes a company successful. His passion for empowering brands and people to become the best version of themselves, led him to founding Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners. The seasoned team of professionals at Morrsion Seger, look forward to playing an integral, and active role, with BirdDog.

ABOUT BIRDDOG

BirdDog is a powerful hunt booking tool where landowners can market and sell hunts while hunters browse various kinds of hunts. Both individuals are met with the ease to seamlessly book the experience from their device. BirdDog makes it easy for landowners to steward their land and generate revenue from their properties. BirdDog also makes it easy for hunters to exclusively access private land and create lifelong memories and relationships in the outdoors. BirdDog has experience opportunities for individuals and groups. For groups looking to take their experience to the next level, BirdDog partners with renowned chefs, talented musicians and other key partners to offer unique tailored experiences. For more information please visit https://huntbirddog.com

ABOUT MORRISON SEGER VENTURE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Founded in 2022, Morrison Seger is a Venture Capital Fund set to invest in companies in various stages of development. From pre-seed to later stage, the fund takes on a generalist approach within their investment strategy. The fund has become a trusted partner for industry leaders and influencers, with over $20 million raised across multiple industries within its three quarters of operations. Find more information about Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners by visiting http://www.MorrisonSeger.com.

For more information please reach out to [email protected] or visit MorrisonSeger.com.

