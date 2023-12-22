Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP Announces Its New Walnut Creek Office Location

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve, Rich, and Chuck to Mortenson Taggart Adams, LLP, and we are excited for them to open our Walnut Creek office," said Michael Mortenson, Managing Partner of Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP Post this

Stephen Dye, a partner at Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP, will lead the Walnut Creek office. Mr. Dye's practice is devoted to commercial, consumer and business litigation. He also litigates matters involving employment, product liability, intellectual property, real estate, and professional liability matters. He has represented publicly-owned and privately-held domestic and international entities, manufacturers, developers, financial institutions, franchisors, partnerships, attorneys, accountants, engineers, architects, real estate professionals, investment bankers, insurance and securities brokers, and individuals in state and federal trial courts and courts of appeal.

"I've known Mike Mortenson and Craig Taggart for years and always regarded them as providing the highest quality of client service and a well-earned reputation for integrity and great courtroom skills and results. The opportunity to join them was exactly what I was hoping to find. Our practices fit well together and everyone moved quickly to make it happen. We couldn't be happier with the support and help we've had from attorneys and staff at MTA integrating our group into the firm and setting up operations in Northern California. We're really looking forward to 2024 and beyond," said Steve Dye.

Richard May is a Senior Counsel at Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP. Mr. May focuses his litigation practice on product liability matters, particularly those related to automobile and manufacturing cases. He counsels clients such as auto manufacturers and distributors in warranty litigation, with significant experience in all aspects of trial preparation, including developing case strategy, analyzing discovery materials, drafting pleadings, and taking depositions. He also has previously handled toxic tort matters, including asbestos litigation matters, as well as intellectual property-related matters, including patent infringement, patent defense, and both copyright and trademark infringement. Mr. May has worked on matters involving the Federal False Claims Act, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, and various antitrust disputes. He is experienced in alternative dispute resolution methods such as arbitration, mediation, and settlement conferences.

Chuck Harlow is a Senior Counsel at Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP. He provides experienced representation of regional, national, and multi-national companies in toxic torts, securities broker-dealer, products liability, employment, intellectual property, and business/commercial litigation matters. He has tried and arbitrated toxic tort, broker-dealer, and employment matters to successful verdicts.

About Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP

Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP provides agile, streamlined, and aggressive legal services to Fortune 500 and mid-market companies, as well as to entrepreneur and early-stage clients.

Media Contact

Lisa Elkan, Lisa PR, 1 8185386357, [email protected]

