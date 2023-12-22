Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP Welcomes Attorneys Filemon "Phil" Carillo and Jazlyn Cabula To The Firm

"Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP's development over the last few years and the exceptionally talented team the Firm has built is extraordinary," Mr. Carrillo said. "I am proud to join the Firm and to build on what is already one of the top franchise and distribution teams in the country." Post this

"We are thrilled to have Phil and Jazz join the MTA team," said named partner Kevin Adams. "I've known Phil since he started practicing law and have watched him develop into one heck of a trial attorney and leader in the franchise community. Jazz is very sharp and has all of the qualities we look for in an up-and-coming associate. The addition of Phil and Jazz to our franchise and distribution practice group allows us to rival practices on a national scale. I could not be happier."

Mr. Carrillo is a nationally recognized franchise and distribution litigator and trial lawyer. As a complex commercial litigator, Mr. Carrillo has handled a wide array of business disputes in state, federal, administrative, and arbitration forums across the country. He has litigated cases involving fraud, trade secrets, statutory violations, tort, unfair competition, trademark, competition, and contract disputes in various industries. Phil also represents manufacturers, franchisors, licensors, and distributors in government investigations and administrative proceedings.

Mr. Carrillo also serves as the Director of the American Bar Association Forum on Franchising's Litigation and Dispute Resolution steering committee and is the Chair of the California Franchise Law Committee. Additionally, Mr. Carrillo is a prolific writer in the areas of franchise, distribution, and antitrust, and has been quoted by legal newspapers on current issues.

Ms. Cabula is a 2020 graduate of the University of California, Irvine School of Law. Her practice focuses on commercial litigation and franchise and distribution law. Ms. Cabula won Runner-Up "Best Brief" and placed as a top moot court competitor while at UCI School of Law.

"Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP's development over the last few years and the exceptionally talented team the Firm has built is extraordinary," Mr. Carrillo said. "I am proud to join the Firm and to build on what is already one of the top franchise and distribution teams in the country."

