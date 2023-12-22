Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP Welcomes Partner Andrew Gahan To The Firm

"I'm excited to rejoin MTA as a partner, and I'm truly impressed by the fantastic growth the firm has experienced in recent years. I look forward to contributing to its continued success and working alongside such an excellent team," said Andrew Gahan Post this

"We are excited to welcome Andrew Gahan back to the firm as a litigation partner in Orange County. Andrew is an exceptionally talented litigator who has experience handling all types of litigation matters. He was with us when we launched the firm in 2019 and he's back to help us continue our growth," said Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP's Managing Partner, Michael Mortenson.

ABOUT MORTENSON TAGGART ADAMS LLP

Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP provides agile, streamlined, and aggressive legal services to Fortune 500 and mid-market companies, as well as to entrepreneur and early-stage clients.

