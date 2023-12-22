Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP Welcomes Partner Andrew Gahan To The Firm

Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP is pleased to announce that Andrew Gahan has joined the firm as a partner in the Irvine office.
IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP is pleased to announce that Andrew Gahan has joined the firm as a partner in the Irvine office.
Mr. Gahan is an experienced trial attorney and litigator who has handled a wide range of litigation matters for a diverse set of clients, including automotive manufacturers, contractors, pharmaceutical companies, pet food manufacturers, beverage companies, and individuals. Andrew recently received recognition in Top Verdict™ for his trial success where he helped obtain a $3,300,000 verdict in a case involving fraud, conversion, and claims of dependent adult financial abuse and neglect.
"We are excited to welcome Andrew Gahan back to the firm as a litigation partner in Orange County. Andrew is an exceptionally talented litigator who has experience handling all types of litigation matters. He was with us when we launched the firm in 2019 and he's back to help us continue our growth," said Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP's Managing Partner, Michael Mortenson.
Mr. Gahan added, "I'm excited to rejoin MTA as a partner, and I'm truly impressed by the fantastic growth the firm has experienced in recent years. I look forward to contributing to its continued success and working alongside such an excellent team."
ABOUT MORTENSON TAGGART ADAMS LLP
Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP provides agile, streamlined, and aggressive legal services to Fortune 500 and mid-market companies, as well as to entrepreneur and early-stage clients.
