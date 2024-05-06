Mortgage Trailblazer, Erin Dee, Joins InterLinc Mortgage as Chief Operating Officer

Well-known industry trailblazer, Erin Dee, joins InterLinc Mortgage as Chief Operating Officer to spearhead major growth initiatives and develop efficiencies.
HOUSTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InterLinc Mortgage is excited to welcome Erin Dee to the organization as its new Chief Operating Officer. With a proven track record of leadership in the mortgage industry, Erin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role. Widely-known for her contribution to the mortgage industry, Erin holds the position of Secretary/Treasurer with TMBA, the Texas Mortgage Bankers Association, and has made guest appearances on multiple podcasts, including The Mortgage Collaborative, Lykken on Lending and The Connect with TSAHC.
Before joining InterLinc, Erin served as Chief Operating Officer at LoanPeople, Chief Strategy Officer at Thrive Mortgage and Chief Operating Officer at Infinity Mortgage Holdings, managing multiple organizational departments and boosting success. In her new role, Erin will leverage her extensive industry knowledge and leadership skills to drive operational excellence, streamline processes, and enhance customer experiences.
"We are thrilled to welcome Erin Dee to the InterLinc Mortgage team," said James Durham, Senior Vice President at InterLinc. "Her proven track record of driving operational excellence and her deep understanding of the mortgage industry make her the ideal candidate to lead our operations. We are confident that Erin's leadership will play a key role in driving our continued success and growth!"
Erin Dee expressed her excitement about joining InterLinc Mortgage, stating, "I am honored to join the InterLinc family and contribute to its continued success. I am eager to work alongside the talented team to drive efficiency in operations and deliver outstanding results for our clients."
About InterLinc Mortgage:
InterLinc Mortgage, a leading privately-owned mortgage company, is committed to providing exceptional service and fostering a culture of success for its team and clients. With intentional leadership, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on quality over quantity, InterLinc Mortgage continues to thrive in a dynamic market.
For more information about InterLinc Mortgage, visit http://www.interlincmortgage.com
Media Contact
Haley Beach, www.interlincmortgage.com, 281-210-5634, [email protected]
SOURCE www.interlincmortgage.com
Share this article