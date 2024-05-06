Mortgage Trailblazer, Erin Dee, Joins InterLinc Mortgage as Chief Operating Officer

"I am honored to join the InterLinc family and contribute to its continued success. I am eager to work alongside the talented team to drive efficiency in operations and deliver outstanding results for our clients." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Erin Dee to the InterLinc Mortgage team," said James Durham, Senior Vice President at InterLinc. "Her proven track record of driving operational excellence and her deep understanding of the mortgage industry make her the ideal candidate to lead our operations. We are confident that Erin's leadership will play a key role in driving our continued success and growth!"

About InterLinc Mortgage:

InterLinc Mortgage, a leading privately-owned mortgage company, is committed to providing exceptional service and fostering a culture of success for its team and clients. With intentional leadership, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on quality over quantity, InterLinc Mortgage continues to thrive in a dynamic market.

