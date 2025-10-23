Mosaic Palms by Akel Homes Now Leasing - Vibrant Rental Living in Lake Worth, FL.

"Mosaic Palms represents the next chapter in Akel Homes' commitment to exceptional living. We've brought our award-winning design and craftsmanship into the rental space, creating a community that feels every bit as special as our for-sale neighborhoods." Alex Akel, President of Akel Homes Post this

Discover the Community

Mosaic Palms is more than just a place to live - it's a lifestyle. This gated community was designed to foster connection, convenience, and carefree living. Residents can enjoy peace of mind with an advanced access system, elevators in every building, and a 100% smoke-free environment.

At the heart of Mosaic Palms lies an impressive suite of resort-style amenities, including a heated pool with lap lane, spa, serenity sundeck, and poolside cabanas. The elegant clubhouse serves as the social hub, featuring a resident lounge, coworking and business center, and a 24-hour fitness and wellness studio.

Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the BBQ pavilion, gaming lawn, walking paths with fitness stations, pooch park, hammock retreat, bocce ball court, and an all-ages playground - all thoughtfully curated to promote wellness, leisure, and community connection.

Luxury Apartment Features

Every residence at Mosaic Palms combines modern sophistication with functional design. Spacious layouts are complemented by screened terraces or balconies, designer wood-style plank flooring, low-E impact-rated windows, and oversized walk-in closets with double shelving.

Chef-inspired kitchens include European-style cabinetry, quartz countertops, LG® stainless steel appliances, under-cabinet lighting, kitchen islands, and decorative tile backsplashes. Bathrooms feature frameless shower enclosures, oversized soaking tubs, and dual vanity sinks, creating a spa-like retreat at home.

Modern electrical upgrades, such as programmable thermostats with humidistats, keyless front door entry, stylish lighting fixtures, and USB-C outlets - reflect the community's commitment to convenience and innovation.

A Lifestyle Inspired by Resort Living

At Mosaic Palms, every day feels like a vacation. Designed for comfort and connection, the community delivers a lifestyle that captures the essence of Palm Beach County living. Whether relaxing by the pool, enjoying an outdoor meal with friends, or working remotely in the clubhouse, residents can truly live, work, and play in one thoughtfully designed space.

Leasing Now and Tours Coming Soon

Leasing has officially begun, and interest is already strong. Mosaic Palms will soon debut two beautifully furnished model apartments, offering a first look at the elevated interiors and curated finishes that set this Lake Worth community apart. Tours are expected to begin in the coming weeks as final touches are completed.

Experience Mosaic Palms

For leasing information, floor plans, and a complete list of amenities, visit mosaicpalms.com. Prospective residents may also contact the leasing office directly or email [email protected] to learn more about availability and schedule a tour.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit https://akelhomes.com.

