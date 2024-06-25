MOSH Debuts Retail-Ready Rebrand and New Brain-Boosting Formulation Featuring Cognizin®

MOSH isn't just a mission-driven company. Mission is built into every fiber of our brand, from our packaging to ingredients and proceeds. And because we go the extra mile, MOSH is bound to spark conversations, ignite change, and illuminate paths to a brighter, healthier future. Post this

MOSH co-founder Maria Shriver believes that the company's future is as bright as its new packaging. She says, "MOSH isn't just a mission-driven company. Mission is built into every fiber of our brand, from our packaging to ingredients and proceeds. And because we go the extra mile, MOSH is bound to spark conversations, ignite change, and illuminate paths to a brighter, healthier future."

MOSH's 10 delicious protein bar flavors each boast packaging with bright, inviting colors to stand out on shelf and convey the brand's lighthearted approach to an often daunting topic.

To go along with this new look, MOSH is also debuting a new formulation—and it's smarter than ever. MOSH is now the first and only protein bar with Cognizin®, a premium nootropic that supplies the brain with a patented form of citicoline. Clinically tested for efficacy, this ingredient has demonstrated support for attention, and memory in healthy adults. Combine Cognizin® with MOSH's Signature Brain Blend—including lion's mane, ashwagandha, omega-3s, and vitamins B12 and D3—and these bars are a cognition powerhouse.

Shriver's co-founder Patrick Schwarzenegger elaborates and shares, "To us, this is so much more than a rebrand. This is a result of us listening to our community and innovating beyond their requests. We took MOSH a step further. Now, when shoppers see our new ingredients and bright packaging on the retail shelf, caring for their brains will easily be top of mind."

To MOSH, change goes deeper than an aesthetic refresh: Change is good for the brain. With this new look and formula, the Brain Brand® is doubling down on its mission to inspire optimal cognitive health at every stage of life. Every purchase helps fund research for the Women's Alzheimer's Movement (WAM) at Cleveland Clinic, and MOSH's customers are part of the solution with every bar they buy. MOSH has already donated $150,000+ to WAM, and a portion of the donation funded a grant, researching the impacts of ultra-processed food on the brain.

"MOSH protein bars are the perfect synergy between a branded ingredient like Cognizin® that stands out in the brain supplement market for its extensive scientific research, and Maria and Patrick's dedicated efforts to actively nurture people's brain health," says Karen E. Todd, RD, and Vice President of Global Brand Marketing, Kyowa Hakko USA.

The MOSH team is thrilled to unveil select flavors of their new protein bars in the brand's newest and largest retailer, Sprouts Farmers Market.

Available on MOSH's website, Thrive Market, and select retailers, brain health lovers can purchase a 12-pack of MOSH bars for $43.99. Explore their new look at moshlife.com.

About MOSH

Founded by mother-son duo Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, MOSH is born from a deeply personal journey. Witnessing a loved one's struggle with Alzheimer's ignited their shared mission to encourage others to proactively care for their minds. United by this purpose, Maria and Patrick champion every generation to nurture their brain health actively. Their unwavering dedication has inspired MOSH's first collection: nutrient-dense, protein bars that fuel your body and brain. To Champion the Cause, a portion of proceeds are dedicated to fund brain health research through the Women's Alzheimer's Movement at Cleveland Clinic, as MOSH is anchored in pillars of nutrition, education, research and tools.

Explore the MOSH at moshlife.com and join the conversation on Instagram, Facebook @moshlife and TikTok @mosh_life.

About Cognizin®

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process and has been clinically studied to support focus, attention, and memory. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

Media Contact

Nikki Gryll, MOSH, 847.910.3008, [email protected]

SOURCE MOSH