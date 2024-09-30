Moss Motors and Rimmer Bros Announce Ben Smart as Global CEO

The combined strength of Moss Motors and Rimmer Bros, with over 50,000 SKUs and customers in 150 countries, positions the company for significant global expansion and enhanced service for classic and specialty vehicle owners. Post this

The appointment comes at a key time for the companies, which combined through a merger earlier this year. The combined entities supply more than 50,000 SKUs to over 240,000 customers in 150 countries. Mr. Smart will lead the combined companies' efforts to expand globally, enhance digital capabilities, and strengthen the product and service offerings for classic and specialty vehicle owners.

As the companies continue to grow, there are plans to leverage their combined research and development, sourcing, and distribution capabilities to improve customer service around the world. Under Mr. Smart's leadership, the companies are committed to expanding their capabilities to meet the evolving aftermarket needs for the vehicles serviced in their portfolio, while exploring opportunities in additional vehicle marques and regions.

"I am honored to join Moss and Rimmer Bros and build on the strong legacies of both companies," said Mr. Smart. "We are well-positioned to deliver the next phase of growth and continue providing high-quality parts and leading service to our customers worldwide."

About Moss Motors:

Moss is a provider of restoration and replacement parts for British vehicles and the Mazda MX-5 Miata. Throughout its history, Moss has grown organically through new product development as well as inorganically through the completion of multiple acquisitions. Moss has approximately 240 employees across its six operations in the U.S. and Europe. Moss serves more than 140,000 customers in over 100 countries globally. More information about Moss is available at www.mossmotors.com and www.mossmiata.com.

About Rimmer Bros:

Rimmer Bros is a supplier of replacement and restoration parts for British marque vehicles. Originally focused on Triumph vehicles, Rimmer Bros has extended its range of vehicle applications over its 40-year history. Rimmer Bros has approximately 80 employees working out of its operation in Lincoln, UK. Rimmer Bros serves more than 100,000 customers in over 150 countries worldwide. More information about Rimmer Bros is available at https://rimmerbros.com.

